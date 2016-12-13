Eurobites: BT Defends Android in EU Battle

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Ericsson plays part in connected car breakthrough; Allot revenues slide in Q4; Coriant lands South African deal; OBS goes to sea.
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) is sticking up for Google (Nasdaq: GOOG)'s Android in the face of the hostility to the operating system's pre-eminence shown by the European Commission, Reuters reports. A spokesman for BT told Reuters that its legal team had written to the Commission, telling them that "BT is free to pre-install its own or third party apps on devices alongside pre-loaded Google apps," and defending the "stability and compatibility" of Android. The EU has threatened to fine Google over what some have alleged is the abuse of Android's dominant position in the market, and its habit of paying smartphone makers to pre-install Google's Play Store with Google Search on their devices. (See Eurobites: Brussels Gunning for Google Over Android Dominance.)
Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC), in partnership with SK Telecom (Nasdaq: SKM) and carmaker BMW Korea, is claiming to have achieved the world's fastest 5G speed for a connected car -- 3.6 Gbit/s, on a connected vehicle traveling at a speed of 170km/h (105mph). SK Telecom says its advanced beamforming and beam-tracking technologies helped it address the traditional limitations of millimeter wave bands. The demonstration took place at a BMW driving center located in Yeongjong Island, Incheon.
Allot Communications Ltd. (Nasdaq: ALLT), the Israel-based security software vendor, saw revenues slip to $23.5 million in the fourth quarter, down from $25.4 million in the year-earlier period. Net profit, however, was $0.9 million, compared to a net loss of $10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2015. Total revenues for the year were $90.5 million, compared to $100.3 million in 2015. Looking ahead, Allot expects 2017 revenues to fall somewhere in the $80-$84 million range.
Germany's Coriant has landed a deal with Broadband Infraco, which provides wholesale services in South Africa. Broadband Infraco will use Coriant's mTera Universal Transport Platform to upgrade its nationwide fiber optic backbone network.
Telecom Italia Sparkle has joined forces with NetIX, the Sofia-based Internet Ethernet Exchange, to offer its Seabone IP Transit service to Net IX's members. Sparkle hopes that the move will help it draw new customers from among the NetIX membership.
Orange Business Services has been asked by shipping firm Arkas Line to provide to provide connectivity and security services across its international fleet. OBS will supply a hybrid network that combines terrestrial and satellite-based connectivity as well as managed security and VPN Internet to connect 11 vessels and 25 land-based sites.
Gamma Telecom Ltd. , a UK business services provider, has signed an access agreement with CityFibre that will allow it to connect 15 data centers and exchanges across the UK over CityFibre's long-distance and metro networks. The dark fiber in question runs for 1,300km between the cities of London and Manchester.
IoT platform operator Teleena has signed a partnership agreement with Aerea, the Dutch Sigfox network operator. The deal will allow Teleena's customers to reap the benefits of Sigfox's worldwide connectivity. Sigfox has developed a proprietary wireless technology running on unlicensed spectrum that can be used to connect objects such as smart meters.
Cisco's Conrad Clemson, recently promoted to head up the company's Service Provider Apps & Platforms developments, talks to Light Reading's Founder and CEO Steve Saunders about how he's bringing cloud video, mobile and virtualization together to empower network operators.
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
Nominum's Craig Sprosts talks about the fast-changing landscape of cybersecurity with Steve Saunders of Light Reading. Sprosts touches on the trend of the rise of ransomwares, rivals of IoT base attacks, and mobile network security. He also discusses the realization of the importance of IoT security after a recent cyber attack that paralyzed several major ...
Virtual Gateway Labs has developed Next Generation Optical Gateways to offer added smarts and capabilities beyond the traditional ONT (Optical Network Terminal), solving bandwidth availability problems through a range of innovations.
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's former chief analyst Patrick Donegan shared insight from the recent web-scale operators report, which featured research on how web-scale operators view the market, the best web-scale companies to ...
Cisco's Infinite Video Platform allows service providers to deliver broadcast-quality video over IP networks. Infinite video supports many devices, from 4K TVs to tablets to game consoles. Join Cisco's Rajeev Raman for a brief tour and live demo.
Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.