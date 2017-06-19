& cplSiteName &

WBA Leads WiFi Roaming Project Across 17 Cities

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
7/18/2017
50%
50%

SINGAPORE – As part of the ongoing celebrations to honor World Wi-Fi Day 2017, the Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) has announced that its City Wi-Fi Roaming project will run for a second year. Facilitated by the WBA, and in conjunction with 38 world leading operators, including AT&T, BT, Orange, Telstra and Korea Telecom, the project will enable consumers and visitors to automatically, and securely, roam between public Wi-Fi networks in 17 major cities around the globe, between 20th June – 20th August.

World Wi-Fi Day, which took place on 20th June, was launched by the WBA in 2016 to help accelerate the deployment of affordable wireless globally. The initiative encourages cities and government bodies, as well as operators, service providers, technology vendors and internet giants, to come together to deliver connectivity to everyone, everywhere. As part of this year’s World Wi-Fi Day, the WBA highlighted that 1.75 billion citizens in the world’s 8 richest cities are unconnected.

The City Wi-Fi Roaming project was launched last year as part of World Wi-Fi Day, allowing consumers to roam between 4 cities. This year, the project has expanded significantly and is connecting hotspots from 17 major cities across the world, including: Barcelona (Spain), Birmingham (UK), Bradford (UK), Dublin (Ireland), Singapore, Kazan (Russia), Leeds (UK), Limerick (Ireland), Moscow (Russia), New York City (USA), Nizhny Novgorod (Russia), Perm (Russia), Saint-Petersburg, Samara (Russia), San Jose (USA), Sendai (Japan) and Yekaterinburg (Russia).

The WBA has defined the framework and best practices for roaming for the project through its Next Generation Hotspot (NGH), which is based on PasspointTM technology and WRIX (Wireless Roaming Intermediary Exchange). By providing the standards necessary, along with outlining the type of information needed from the Wi-Fi networks, as well as the requirements on how to exchange relevant information between involved parties, the WBA is facilitating simple and seamless connectivity for users.

The comprehensive framework for Wi-Fi Roaming services provided by the WBA covers interconnection, data clearing, financial clearing and the exchange of Wi-Fi location information between operators. Together, these elements ensure a secure experience is delivered to end users.

Operators supporting the City Roaming initiative include 2 Degrees New Zealand, AT&T, Airtel, AIS Thailand, Bell Mobility, BT, Celcom Axiata Berhad, China Mobile, csl Hong Kong, Dialog Axiata, Etisalat Nigeria, Fon, Idea Cellular, JSC ER-Telecom Holding, Korea Telecom, M1, MegaFon RU, Mobilink, Mobily, Mobitel, MTN Nigeria, NTT DOCOMO, Omantel, Orange, Portugal Telecom, PT Telkom Indonesia, Robi Axiata, Shaw, SKT, Smartone, StarHub, Sudatel, Swisscom, TATA Teleservices, Telstra, Telus, TRUE, and Videotron. The interconnectivity partners for the project are Accuris Networks, Syniverse, BSG Wireless, with Cisco, Aruba, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, and Ruckus Wireless as the infrastructure providers. GlobalReach delivers the captive portal for the project, and is providing a Wi-Fi AAA/Hotspot 2.0 online signup (OSU) platform.

“The free Wi-Fi roaming service is based on the WBA’s NGH, which not only allows consumers to seamlessly connect to Wi-Fi hotspots across major cities across the globe, but also ensures extra security and a better user experience are delivered to those that connect,’ said Shrikant Shenwai, CEO of the WBA.

“The WBA is committed to connecting the unconnected, and our City Roaming project is just one initiative that is helping bring more Wi-Fi connectivity to those that need it. We are encouraging cities, governments, operators and tech giants to come together to bring affordable connectivity to everyone, everywhere. Connectivity has the power to improve the way we live, reduce income equality, provide more resources to our cities and make our streets safer. Our mission is to give citizens, regardless of where they are in the world, access to the internet, and to allow them to enjoy the benefits that come with connectivity,” added Shrikant.

“Wi-Fi has emerged as a necessity for engaged communities. The City of San José is proud to be part of the WBA’s Wi-Fi Roaming project for the 2nd year,” said Rob Lloyd, CIO at City of San José. “The Connected Cities Wi-Fi initiative embodies our digital inclusion aspirations in its accessibility, affordability, ubiquity, security, and superior user experience.”

The Wireless Broadband Alliance is supported by more than 120 leading names in the telecoms industry, including operators and technology companies such as AT&T, BT, Cisco, Comcast, NTT DOCOMO, Google, Intel, Liberty Global and Orange.

Wireless Broadband Alliance

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
From The Founder
Kicking off BCE 2017, Light Reading founder Steve Saunders lays blame for NFV's slow ramp-up and urges telecom to return to old-fashioned standards building and interoperability.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Custom TV
Gigabit LTE With Snapdragon 835
7|12|17   |     |   (1) comment

At an event in Wembley stadium, EE used its live network to demonstrate gigabit LTE using a Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip.
LRTV Custom TV
Implementing Machine Intelligence With Guavus
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guavus unites big data and machine intelligence, enabling many of the the largest service providers in the world to save money and drive measureable revenue. Learn how applying Machine Intelligence substantially reduces operational costs and in many cases can eliminate subscriber impact, meaning a better subscriber experience and higher NPS.
LRTV Custom TV
Unlocking Customer Experience Insights With Machine Intelligence
7|12|17   |     |   (0) comments

When used to analyze operational data and to drive operational decisions, machine intelligence reduces the number of tasks which require human intervention. Guavus invested in Machine Intelligence early. Learn about the difference between Machine Learning and Machine Intelligence.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
Verizon VP Talks Network, Career Planning
7|12|17   |   4:49   |   (0) comments

Heidi Hemmer, vice president of Technology, Strategy & Planning at Verizon, shares how bold bets and the future of tech define her career.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Masergy's NFV Journey
7|11|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Watson, vice president of global technology at Masergy, discusses the advantages and challenges in entering the still-maturing NFV market for the past three years.
Telecom Innovators Video Showcase
Mavenir on RCS Cloud Platform & Multi-ID
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Guillaume Le Mener, head of marketing and corporate development at Mavenir, discussed RCS and the recent launch of Multi-ID, which supports T-Mobile's DIGITS, the revolutionary new technology that breaks down the limitation of one number per phone and one phone per number.
LRTV Custom TV
ADTRAN Executive Outlines Trends in Next-Generation 10-Gigabit Cable Networks
7|10|17   |     |   (0) comments

Hossam Salib, VP of Cable and Wireless Strategy at ADTRAN, outlines key trends as MSOs begin to deploy next-generation Gigabit and 10-Gigabit cable networks. In the interview, Hossam outlines the advantages of a Fiber Deep architecture, FTTH options including EPON and RFoG, and the importance of SDN and NFV in building next-generation high-bandwidth cable networks.
LRTV Interviews
Global Capacity: Bandwidth Demand Driving Ethernet Growth
7|6|17   |   6:37   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's Big Communications Event in Austin, Texas, Global Capacity's VP of Marketing Mary Stanhope talks about how the demand for bandwidth is changing the way service providers deliver broadband services.
LRTV Interviews
Colt's Services Chief on Digital Delivery
7|5|17   |   16:12   |   (0) comments

Rogier Bronsgeest, the chief customer experience officer (chief CEO!) at Colt, discusses the way in which the service provider interacts with its customers these days and his aggressive net promoter score (NPS) targets.
Women in Comms Introduction Videos
BT VP: Women Should Fill Security Talent Gap
7|5|17   |   6:00   |   (2) comments

By 2020 there will be six security jobs for every qualified worker, and Kate Kuehn, vice president of Security for BT in the Americas, says BT wants to encourage women to fill the shortage in jobs.
LRTV Interviews
Colt Sales Exec on Services Trends
7|4|17   |   12:59   |   (0) comments

Colt's sales director for enterprise, James Kershaw, sheds some light on the services currently in demand and how network upgrades are influencing customer demand.
LRTV Interviews
How Colt Capitalized on SDN & NFV
7|3|17   |   13:41   |   (0) comments

Mirko Voltolini, VP of technology and architecture at Colt, talks about how SDN and NFV have impacted network operations and service development.
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Pics: Rubber Ducks & SD-WAN Take Dallas
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Is IBM's Watson Overhyped & Soon to Be Outdone?
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/13/2017
Telcos Beware: Sidewalk Labs Is on the Move
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/13/2017
Politicians Rally for Net Neutrality in DC
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 7/12/2017
Microsoft Pushes White Spaces for Rural Broadband
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 7/12/2017
IBM Leads $15M Funding Round for AI Programming Startup
Sarah Thomas, Director, Women in Comms, 7/12/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Following a recent board meeting, the New IP Agency (NIA) has a new strategy to help accelerate the adoption of NFV capabilities, explains the Agency's Founder and Secretary, Steve Saunders.
One of the nice bits of my job (other than the teeny tiny salary, obviously) is that I get to pick and choose who I interview for this slot on the Light Reading home ...
Animals with Phones
Fuzzy Quick Fix Click Here
If you can't access it, is it really broken?
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.