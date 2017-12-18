|
The Future of the Wireless Access Networks
12/21/2017
PRAGUE, 12/7/2017 – At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Prague, Boingo CTO Derek Peterson talks about the impact of NFV and IoT on the planning and management of all types of wireless access networks.
