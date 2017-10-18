& cplSiteName &

SK Demos Quad-Speed WiFi With 802.11ax

Light Reading
News Wire Feed
Light Reading
10/25/2017
50%
50%

SEOUL -- SK Telecom (NYSE: SKM) today announced the introduction of a new technology for the next generation Wi-Fi that can deliver speed as fast as 5G technology.

For the first time in Korea, the technology developed by the global telecom leader is successfully demonstrated at a speed of up to 4.8 Gbps at SK Telecom’s Bundang Center.

The technology has built on the IEEE 802.11ax standard, delivering a speed of up to 4.8 Gbps, which is nearly four times faster than the existing gigabit Wi-Fi service—1.3 Gbps, 802.11ac — currently prevailing among smartphones. The technology uses four antennas to transmit data and uses 160 MHz bandwidth, twice wider than the gigabit Wi-Fi service, and operates in the 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz spectrums.

Once the technology is commercially implemented, SK Telecom believe it will play a tremendous role in delivering sufficient wireless access in any dense traffic scenarios. It features the OFDMA, Multi-user MIMO as well as the Dynamic Sensitivity Control (DSC) technology that are designed to improve the efficiency of the network.

Given the 802.11ax chipsets already released in the market by global makers, the next generation Wi-Fi service is expected to be commercially available for smartphones next year. Smartphones equipped with the chipset theoretically deliver a speed of up to 1.2 Gbps in 80 MHz with two antennas.

SK Telecom is planning to deploy access points for the next generation Wi-Fi next year particularly in high traffic density areas. Users with the new chipset-based smartphones will be benefited from the new technology.

At present, a testbed has been constructed within the T Open Lab, the company’s R&D Center at the Bundang, Korea to test the performance of the new technology in various deployment scenarios including high traffic density. It is also working on upgrading the access points to the commercially deployable level by the end of this year.

Since 2014, SK Telecom has taken part in the nation’s IEEE 802.11ax standard research group, led by the Ministry of Science and ICT, along with small and mid-sized companies. Its participation has resulted in many new technologies applied to the global standards with relevant patents obtained.

"By introducing the technology for the next generation Wi-Fi that can deliver as fast as 5G technology, we at SK Telecom have successfully laid foundation to offer better mobile services," said Park Jin-hyo, Senior Vice President and Head of Network Technology R&D Center at SK Telecom. Park added, "We are thrilled to work on the preparation on commercializing the technology and continue to innovate our capabilities to provide differentiated services to our customers."

SK Telecom (Nasdaq: SKM)

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
Light Reading is spending much of this year digging into the details of how automation technology will impact the comms market, but let's take a moment to also look at how automation is set to overturn the current world order by the middle of the century.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue – London
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 16, 2017, ExCel Centre, London
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
May 14-17, 2018, Austin Convention Center
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
SCTE Slide Show: Arris & Cisco Play Nice!
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
'Brutal' Automation & the Looming Workforce Cull
Iain Morris, News Editor, 10/18/2017
Nielsen Sizes Up Netflix
Aditya Kishore, Practice Leader, Video Transformation, Telco Transformation, 10/19/2017
Verizon's IPTV Plans Flounder Further
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 10/23/2017
T-Mobile Ducks Q3 Call to Dodge Sprint M&A Questions
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 10/23/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Sometimes Typing Doesn't Do the Trick... Click Here
... and you just have to yell at the screen.
Latest Comment
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Partner Perspectives - content from our sponsors
The Mobile Broadband Road Ahead
By Kevin Taylor, for Huawei
All Partner Perspectives