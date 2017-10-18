Quantenna Intros Full-Duplex 802.11ax Chipset

BERLIN -- Broadband World Forum -- Quantenna Communications, Inc. (Nasdaq: QTNA), the innovator and global leader of high performance Wi-Fi solutions, today announced its QSR10R-AX chipset for 802.11ax mesh repeater networks. Quantenna will be showcasing the QSR10R-AX at Broadband World Forum Telecoms Conference & Industry Event in Messe, Berlin, October 24-26.

Building on Quantenna’s market leading Wi-Fi technologies, the QSR10R-AX is the world’s first solution to combine three 4x4 802.11ax radios and integrated CPU cores for optimal mesh repeating functionality. It supports the newest Wi-Fi standard, 802.11ax, in order to address the growing needs of customers who want to offer high performance and cost optimized mesh products.

Quantenna’s new QSR10R-AX includes an unrivaled three 4x4 802.11ax radios that allow full-duplex operation as opposed to half-duplex found in many mesh products today. Full-duplex allows mesh repeaters to reliably extend network coverage without unnecessary interfering with a home gateway by using a different radio frequency. This allows not only higher speeds but also better quality of service and coverage. In addition, the QSR10R-AX has embedded CPUs to provide full Access Point (AP) and bridging functionality. There is no need for customers to add an external CPU thereby saving size, power and cost.

When combining QSR10R-AX 4x4 capability with a 4x4 or 8x8 residential gateway you maximize coverage for large homes without compromising network performance and reliability. Quantenna’s QSR10R-AX supports simultaneous delivery of video, voice and data to increasing numbers of internet-connected, wireless devices such as smart phones, tablets, computers and the Internet of Things (IoT). It is designed to provide steady, high-speed, high-quality Wi-Fi, wherever users are located.

"Quantenna is very excited to expand its presence in the mesh repeater market with our QSR10R-AX chipset," said Lionel Bonnot, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development at Quantenna. "With the continuing increase of the number of clients and Internet of Things (IoT) devices in the home, mesh networks must work flawlessly to ensure a truly reliable and high-performance network. We believe the QSR10R-AX is the ideal solution to fulfill this demand."

"With the proliferation of device and usage, every location, including the home, is becoming a high-density environment. The 802.11ax standard is intended to help maximize airtime capacity to handle more devices at the same time. Quantenna is adapting the latest Wi-Fi innovations of MU-MIMO and OFDMA to improve mesh topologies and meet the ever growing coverage and capacity needs of end-users," said Adlane Fellah, Senior Analyst, at Maravedis.

"The multi-AP market is taking off," said Adam Hotchkiss, Co-Founder and Vice President of Product at Plume. "The next generation whole-home solutions will leverage tri-band chipsets with 802.11ax radios to further elevate the customer experience." "We are extremely focused on providing the best in-home coverage for our customers," said David Viret-Lange, CEO, SoftAtHome. "We are looking forward to combining SoftAtHome's Smart Wi-Fi solution with Quantenna's QSR10R-AX chipset to offer the highest performance and smartest Wi-Fi repeater for the ultimate home Wi-Fi experience."

Quantenna QSR10R-AX chipset solution key features:

Two 4x4 5GHz 802.11ax radios

One 4x4 2.4GHz 802.11ax radio

Embedded CPUs for on-chip 802.11ax Access Point and Bridging support

2.4GHz PTA interface to co-exist with external IoT radios

RGMII port for GbE connection

Quantenna’s SONiQ mesh software for client roaming, channel steering and AP load balancing

Availabilty

Quantenna expects to sample the QSR10R-AX chipset to elite access partners in the first half of 2018.

Quantenna Communications Inc.