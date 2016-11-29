& cplSiteName &

Ciscosson Looks to WiFi for 2017 Boost

Iain Morris
1/5/2017
50%
50%

Network equipment makers Cisco and Ericsson say they have extended their strategic partnership into the WiFi arena, today unveiling a new WiFi offering under the brand name of Evolved WiFi Networks (or EWN).

The apparent aim is to address the growing demand for connectivity at venues such as sports stadiums and shopping malls amid rising interest in the potential of the unlicensed-spectrum technology.

As cellular networks become increasingly congested, Cisco Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: CSCO) is predicting that as much as half of all IP traffic will be carried over WiFi networks by 2020.

Both vendors are looking for a boost from new technologies and market opportunities as some of their traditional customers reduce spending on network gear and services.

Earlier today, analyst firm MKM Partners predicted that spending on wireless equipment would decline in 2017 compared with 2016, although many operators have yet to provide details of capital expenditure plans this year. (See Welcome, Capex Disclosure Season.)

Notwithstanding those concerns, the EWN product could appeal to mobile and cable operators keen to add new WiFi capabilities to their offerings. But Cisco and Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) also see an opportunity to attract new customers from other vertical markets -- such as retail outlets and the owners of public venues.

The companies say EWN will allow their customers to deploy both WiFi and cellular technologies when rolling out indoor small cells. And operators that already rely on Ericsson's access network expertise will be able to offer WiFi services to customers based on Cisco's WLAN (wireless local area network) technology.

In addition, the latest joint offering is designed to let customers "steer" traffic between mobile and WiFi networks to improve the user experience.

Ericsson says it is integrating Cisco's WLAN technology into its packet core, which means that service provider customers will be able to offer all core network services over WiFi for multimode devices.

Today's news is the first major product update in several months from the "Ciscosson" partnership -- which took shape in late 2015 -- and comes amid concern about the outlook for Ericsson this year. (See Beginning of the End for Ericsson? and Cisco + Ericsson: From Soup to Nuts.)

For all the latest news from the wireless networking and services sector, check out our dedicated mobile content channel here on Light Reading.

The Swedish vendor parted company with erstwhile CEO Hans Vestberg last July, following a sequence of disappointing earning results, and incoming replacement Börje Ekholm, who takes charge later this month, has so far revealed few details of his plans. (See Ericsson Appoints Investor AB's Ekholm as New CEO and Ericsson Ejects CEO Vestberg.)

Further cost cutting looks set to be a priority, however, raising speculation that Ekholm may be preparing Ericsson -- or parts of it -- for an eventual sale, with Cisco an obvious candidate to acquire assets. (See Cost Cutting Must Continue, Says Ericsson's New CEO and Is Ekholm Ericsson's Savior or Seller?)

Among other things, Cisco and Ericsson appear to be on opposite sides of the fence when it comes to intellectual property for so-called standards-essential patents. According to Heavy Reading, the market research arm of Light Reading, Cisco is a member of an organization called the FairStandards Alliance, which is pushing for a reduction in royalty rates, while Ericsson is a part of another group -- the IP Alliance -- that is fighting to protect them. (See Patents Prizefight Pending: Clash of the Tech Titans.)

Whatever happens regarding their partnership in future, Cisco and Ericsson are likely to encounter fierce competition when promoting EWN.

Rival Nokia is similarly targeting opportunities in new vertical markets and eager to expand sales of equipment to companies making use of unlicensed spectrum. (See Nokia: A Global Network Operator for the Enterprise? and Nokia's Leprince Wants to Be King of Enterprise.)

Facing tough competition from China's Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. , along with a cyclical and economic slump, both Ericsson and Nokia are forecasting a contraction in addressable market revenues this year. (See Is Huawei in for a Bumpy 2017?)

— Iain Morris, Circle me on Google+ Follow me on TwitterVisit my LinkedIn profile, News Editor, Light Reading

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
Educational Resources Archive
From The Founder
Light Reading today starts a new voyage as part of a larger Enterprise.
Flash Poll
Live Streaming Video
Charting the CSP's Future
Six different communications service providers join to debate their visions of the future CSP, following a landmark presentation from AT&T on its massive virtualization efforts and a look back on where the telecom industry has been and where it's going from two industry veterans.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: IoT Set to Disrupt
1|5|17   |   7:07   |   (0) comments

Heavy Reading's Senior Analyst of IoT, Steve Bell, tells Light Reading how the Internet of Things (IoT) will transform service provider markets, business models and mindsets, and how virtualizing the network core and Fog networking is key to meeting the agility and flexibility demands of IoT in the future.
LRTV Custom TV
Ensemble SmartWAN Explained
1|5|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Prayson Pate, CTO of the Ensemble division at ADVA Optical Networking, discuss the details around the recent Ensemble SmartWAN announcement from ADVA and its potential impact on the SD-WAN movement as it goes virtual.
LRTV Interviews
Telstra Shares Digital Dos & Don'ts
1|4|17   |   3:21   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Telstra's Managing Director of EMEA Tom Homer shares his insight into what makes a good partner in today's digital world.
LRTV Custom TV
VMware Telco NFV Solutions – Lessons Learned From IT for NFV
1|4|17   |     |   (0) comments

Shekar Ayyar, EVP & Corporate Strategy/General Manager of Telco for VMware, discusses VMware's Telco NFV solutions and the parallel lessons to be learned from IT virtualization and the journey towards network virtualization.
LRTV Interviews
Heavy Reading: 5G Disruption Details
1|3|17   |   4:32   |   (0) comments

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown detailed the 5G disruption expected for 2017 and beyond.
LRTV Interviews
CenturyLink: Change Is Accelerating
1|3|17   |   4:33   |   (2) comments

Change in technologies, customer behavior, partnerships and more is accelerating and service providers must adapt, CenturyLink's director of network architecture, Bill Walker, tells Light Reading at 2020 Vision in Rome.
Between the CEOs
CEO Chat: Sportlogiq's Craig Buntin
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
LRTV Custom TV
Network Virtualization Simplified
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

Ray Le Maistre and Stephan Rettenberger, VP of Marketing and Investor Relations at ADVA Optical Networking, talk about the real challenges of commercializing NFV and how ADVA is making network virtualization easier for their customers.
LRTV Custom TV
Light Reading Executive Summit Interview: SDN in the Access Network
1|3|17   |     |   (0) comments

This informative interview with Robert Conger, AVP, ADTRAN, highlights the reasons global service providers and cable network operators are evaluating SDN for their broadband and Ethernet access networks. Operators are faced with new competition every day, whether that is over-the-top content providers or new overlay providers entering their markets. To be ...
LRTV Interviews
Atlanta Shares Smart City Plans for 2017
12|22|16   |   04:08   |   (6) comments

At the recent Smart Cities Summit in Boston, Light Reading caught up with Torri Martin from the Atlanta Information Management Department to hear about the government's smart city plans. Here, Martin, who is director of SMARTATL, talks about
LRTV Custom TV
Solving Service Provider Challenges Through Multiple Use Cases
12|22|16   |     |   (0) comments

Light Reading's Liz Coyne sat down with Charlie Ashton to talk about how Wind River is addressing some key challenges faced by service providers with Titanium Server. Titanium Server is the industry's only fully integrated, ultra-reliable and deployment-ready virtualization software platform that enables service providers to deploy virtualized services faster, at ...
LRTV Interviews
The NFVi Stumbling Block
12|22|16   |     |   (1) comment

At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading, discusses the need for CSPs to solve critical NFVi version control, interoperability and MANO issues in 2017.
Upcoming Live Events
May 15-17, 2017, Austin Convention Center, Austin, TX
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Digging Bluebird's Data Center
More Slideshows
Infographics
Hot Topics
T-Mobile: We'll Beat US Rivals to Gigabit LTE Launch
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 12/30/2016
Cable Will Keep Ruling US Broadband
Alan Breznick, Cable/Video Practice Leader, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
Slideshow: Not Complaining in Barcelona
Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 12/30/2016
Will Amazon Buy Twitter?
Mitch Wagner, West Coast Bureau Chief, Light Reading, 1/3/2017
Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
BETWEEN THE CEOs - Executive Interviews
Light Reading founder and CEO Steve Saunders chats with Sportlogiq CEO Craig Buntin about sports data analysis.
Eyal Waldman, CEO of Mellanox Technologies, speaks to Steve Saunders, CEO of Light Reading, for an exclusive interview about the 100 GB cable challenge, cybersecurity and much more.
Animals with Phones
Special Delivery Click Here
You forgot your toy, human!
Live Digital Audio

Playing it safe can only get you so far. Sometimes the biggest bets have the biggest payouts, and that is true in your career as well. For this radio show, Caroline Chan, general manager of the 5G Infrastructure Division of the Network Platform Group at Intel, will share her own personal story of how she successfully took big bets to build a successful career, as well as offer advice on how you can do the same. We’ll cover everything from how to overcome fear and manage risk, how to be prepared for where technology is going in the future and how to structure your career in a way to ensure you keep progressing. Chan, a seasoned telecom veteran and effective risk taker herself, will also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air.