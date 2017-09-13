& cplSiteName &

CenturyLink Intros Business WiFi for SMBs

9/19/2017
MONROE, La. – CenturyLink, Inc. today launched CenturyLink Business Wi-Fi, a bundled offering that enables businesses with up to 250 employees to leverage advanced network capabilities combined with Cisco Meraki wireless technology to deliver an improved customer experience and grow their business. CenturyLink Business Wi-Fi offers these businesses a secure, easily managed Wi-Fi solution that includes real-time monitoring and analytics to help them better connect with their customer base.

“This solution provides an economical option for businesses with limited IT resources to harness the power of their Wi-Fi networks to more effectively engage with their customers and employees,” said Vernon Irvin, senior vice president, CenturyLink. “We remain committed to empowering small and medium-size businesses by helping them securely connect to the power of the digital world.”

“At Cisco Meraki, our mission is to deliver technology that is easy to deploy and manage. And nowhere is IT simplicity more important than with smaller businesses,” stated Todd Nightingale, senior vice president and general manager, Cisco Meraki. “By teaming with CenturyLink, we’re removing complexity for small businesses and allowing them to focus on running their business.”

CenturyLink Business Wi-Fi provides an enterprise-grade Wi-Fi solution with fast deployment, simple administration and increased visibility into network users, all from a single provider. In addition to network transport, CenturyLink provides Cisco Meraki access points and software licenses (eight access points per location for up to five locations), access to Meraki’s cloud-based dashboard and 24/7 operational support. Through the dashboard, customers can view their networks and configure SSID authentication; segment guest traffic from secure traffic, as well as prioritize and throttle specific applications; issue SSID name and password changes; monitor wireless health and connectivity; and leverage client- and location-based analytics to better serve connecting clients.

These integrated analytics provide actionable insights to businesses, which can be leveraged to deliver increased value to their customers.

CenturyLink Business Wi-Fi is also available to the company’s Alliance program partners.

