Intracom Telecom Targets US Market

8/30/2017
ATHENS, Greece -- Intracom Telecom, a global telecommunication systems and solutions vendor, participates in Mobile World Congress Americas (12-14 September 2017, San Francisco). At its stand S.116, in South Hall, the company is presenting a wide range of offerings with emphasis on Fixed Wireless Access (FWA), microwave transmission and millimetre-wave 4G/5G fronthaul radios, telco software and IoT enabling solutions, as well as a rich portfolio of Smart City services.

More specifically, Intracom Telecom is exhibiting its 28GHz Point-to-Multipoint solution (WiBAS-Connect) that addresses the residential FWA market delivering capacities up to Gigabit. It is also demonstrating its Gigabit-To-The-Home solution (StreetNode V60-PTP) operating at the V-band and stressing on the ease of installation of high-capacity mmWave radios that enables ISPs to expand their fibre access network. For the operators preparing for 5G, the company is showcasing its ultra-high capacity (up to 10 Gbit/s full duplex) E-Band radio ( UltraLink-GX80), as well as its product line ideal for carrier-grade MW backhaul (OmniBAS).

Furthermore, visitors will come across company’s rich suite of software solutions designed to address the areas of digital content delivery, customer experience management, services monetization and operational excellence. The core offerings to be exhibited at the show include the company’s real-time Big Data Analytics platform specifically crafted for the telecom sector, along with several use cases implemented to enhance customer network experience. Company’s unique Virtualized Wi-Fi Services platform will demonstrate how Service Providers, Public Sector organizations and private enterprises can unify and share their Access Points, securely creating new network services and enabling new business models & synergies.

Intracom Telecom will also be presenting its Smart City and Compounds solutions, including smart lighting, smart parking, waste management, traffic monitoring and connectivity services. These solutions are smoothly and tightly integrated under the company’s Unified IoT Orchestration & Monetization platform, which provides a 360-view of city’s smart services, minimizes operational expenses, improves residents’ quality of life and generates new revenue streams for the city. Intracom Telecom will also be presenting its latest additions for the smart connected home & connected cars. Leveraging the successful operations of its U.S. based subsidiary, Conklin-Intracom, the Group will be also demonstrating its multi-screen IPTV & OTT platform, enabling the seamless bundling of any digital content and its secure delivery to any connected device, at any time, over any network.

