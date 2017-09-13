& cplSiteName &

Europe's Backhaul Black Hole Looms Above 5G

Iain Morris
9/18/2017
50%
50%

A lightning-fast jab is futile unless a boxer has the leg muscle to unleash it. Operators pumping up their mobile access networks through 5G investments could find themselves similarly powerless without correspondingly beefy backhaul. Yet the fiber networks that would provide the sturdiest solution are not readily available in some of Europe's biggest markets.

This backhaul black hole has loomed darkly above Europe's mobile markets for several years. In mid-2014, mobile giant Vodafone, armed with data from the Analysys Mason market research group, warned regulatory officials that European mobile consumers would start suffering in the next three to five years unless operators could access the fiber networks owned by the region's incumbents at reasonable prices. Three years later, and as concern mounts, not much has changed in the major economies of the UK and Germany.

Heading Into Oblivion
The lack of fiber access for mobile backhaul represents a 5G black hole in some of Europe's biggest markets.
The lack of fiber access for mobile backhaul represents a 5G black hole in some of Europe's biggest markets.

The backhaul problem now threatens to plunge Europe's mobile markets into crisis as operators begin preparing for the rollout of even higher-speed 5G networks. If mobile operators cannot obtain access to incumbents' networks, they may have to fall back on sub-optimal technologies that impede their introduction of economically valuable 5G services. Building new fiber networks from scratch would add billions of dollars to the overall 5G budget.

Already, operators contending with saturated markets and zero growth in sales are fretting about the cost of building nationwide 5G networks. While there is still uncertainty over the eventual size of the 5G bill, no one doubts that blanketing whole countries with 5G would entail considerable expense. The European Commission (EC) puts the figure at €57 billion ($68 billion) for the entire region. But Timotheus Höttges, the CEO of Germany's Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT), reckons Europe could be looking at total 5G expenditure of between €300 billion ($356 billion) and €500 billion ($594 billion). (See DT Plots 5G Across Entire Footprint.)

Moreover, in just-published research, Analysys Mason has estimated that, for an operator with both fixed and mobile networks, 5G will add at least three percentage points to capital intensity (or capital expenditure as a percentage of revenues) for several years. For a mobile-only player, it says, the increase will be "a lot more."

That is likely to reflect rising backhaul demands. As mobile networks shoulder soaring volumes of high-speed data traffic, operators will need capable fixed-line infrastructure to ferry that traffic from basestations to their core network systems. Without access to fiber, backhaul could become the bottleneck that disrupts the 5G experience. Kye Prigg, the head of mobile networks for Vodafone's UK business, says backhaul transmission represents one of the biggest 5G investment hurdles that operators must overcome. (See Vodafone UK Turns Mobile Network Guns on BT/EE.)

Want to know more about 5G? Check out our dedicated 5G content channel here on
Light Reading.

The problem is not just a lack of fiber in the ground. Even where it is available, Vodafone Group plc (NYSE: VOD) has not been able to access those networks on terms it deems acceptable. Across Europe, most of the existing fiber infrastructure is owned and controlled by the region's former state-owned monopolies, whose networks were originally built using public-sector funds. In the era of privatization, incumbents in important European markets remain unwilling to open up those networks to their mobile rivals, insists Vodafone. "It's all too easy for them to discriminate against competitors," says a spokesperson for the operator. "Wholesale access is not always made available, it can be extremely expensive and service levels can be very poor."

It is not just Vodafone that is unhappy, either. "In the UK marketplace, fiber availability is still not where it needs to be to make it commercially viable and meet 5G expectations at the appropriate point in time in the future," says a spokesperson for Spain's Telefónica , which operates a mobile-only network in the UK. Hutchison-owned 3 , the smallest of the UK's mobile network operators, similarly complains that poor fiber availability could have an adverse impact on the economics of 5G.

Next page: Passive aggressive

(0)  | 
Comment  | 
Print  | 
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Featured Video
From The Founder
The 'gleaming city on a hill,' Steve Saunders calls it. But who is going to take us from today's NFV componentry to the grand future of a self-driving network? Here's a look at the vendors hoping to make it happen.
Flash Poll
Upcoming Live Events
September 28, 2017, Denver, CO
October 18, 2017, Colorado Convention Center - Denver, CO
November 1, 2017, The Royal Garden Hotel
November 1, 2017, The Montcalm Marble Arch
November 2, 2017, 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, UK
November 10, 2017, The Westin Times Square, New York, NY
November 30, 2017, The Westin Times Square
All Upcoming Live Events
Slideshows
Photo Highlights: Operations Transformation Forum 2017
More Slideshows
Infographics
With the mobile ecosystem becoming increasingly vulnerable to security threats, AdaptiveMobile has laid out some of the key considerations for the wireless community.
Hot Topics
Could the Connected Car Help Prevent Terrorism?
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/15/2017
AT&T Wants to Ditch the Dish
Mari Silbey, Senior Editor, Cable/Video, 9/13/2017
Apple's New iPhones: No Gigabit LTE for You!
Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, 9/14/2017
5G Volume Knob Cranked to 11
Ray Le Maistre, International Group Editor, 9/13/2017
Upcoming Webinars
Webinar Archive
Animals with Phones
Can You Relate? Click Here
Rotary phone sheep sculptures by Jean Luc Cornec, exhibited at the Museum of Communications in Frankfurt. You can find more photos here.
Live Digital Audio

Understanding the full experience of women in technology requires starting at the collegiate level (or sooner) and studying the technologies women are involved with, company cultures they're part of and personal experiences of individuals.

During this WiC radio show, we will talk with Nicole Engelbert, the director of Research & Analysis for Ovum Technology and a 23-year telecom industry veteran, about her experiences and perspectives on women in tech. Engelbert covers infrastructure, applications and industries for Ovum, but she is also involved in the research firm's higher education team and has helped colleges and universities globally leverage technology as a strategy for improving recruitment, retention and graduation performance.

She will share her unique insight into the collegiate level, where women pursuing engineering and STEM-related degrees is dwindling. Engelbert will also reveal new, original Ovum research on the topics of artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, security and augmented reality, as well as discuss what each of those technologies might mean for women in our field. As always, we'll also leave plenty of time to answer all your questions live on the air and chat board.

Like Us on Facebook
Twitter Feed