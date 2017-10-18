Adtran & CCS Advance mmWave Backhaul

& cplSiteName &

10/25/2017
BERLIN and HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- Broadband World Forum -- ADTRAN®, Inc., (NASDAQ:ADTN), a leading provider of next-generation open networking solutions, today announced an agreement with CCS to deliver self-organizing mmWave technology for backhaul and access capabilities to wired and wireless operators as they embrace 5G densification architectures and significantly higher access speeds.

The global agreement with CCS, a UK-based pioneer in self-organizing 5G mmWave backhaul and Gigabit access, forms the latest development in ADTRAN’s Mosaic Open Network Alliance initiative. It complements ADTRAN’s existing SD-Access based NG-PON2 solution for 5G backhaul, featuring non-service impacting wavelength agility and ultra-low latency to safeguard the extraordinary SLA performance demands of 5G, IoT and other mission-critical services.

"The resiliency, scale and low-latency capabilities of the ADTRAN SD-Access based mmWave solution make it the clear choice for operators seeking an affordable and sustainable 5G rollout, specifically in those instances where backhaul fiber is initially unavailable or impractical," said Hossam Salib, VP, cable & wireless strategy at ADTRAN. "Extending our portfolio to include Metnet—CCS' unique self-organizing mmWave backhaul solution—adds a crucial wireless alternative, creating a complete customer proposition for all operators eager to execute fast, seamless deployment of dense 5G networks and other Gigabit access solutions for both residential and enterprise customers."

ADTRAN Mosaic Open Network Alliance was established in August, 2017, to accelerate the industry’s transition to open programmable, scalable networks and to provide operators from across the globe with a single point of reference for leading SD-Access and NFV solutions. CCS Metnet’s integration with ADTRAN Mosaic’s open architecture ensures total control and optimum operational efficiency across the network, irrespective of physical access medium.

"We see this open network alliance as driving value for customers around the world by bringing together the global technology leaders for both fixed and wireless access and backhaul solutions," said Steve Greaves, CEO at CCS. "The combination of our pioneering wireless mesh/SON technology, with ADTRAN’s 5G-ready NG-PON2 solution, offers huge advantages to operators as they pursue next-generation service opportunities and roll out open, software-defined networks."

