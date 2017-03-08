ZTE Trials Pre5G Massive MIMO in Singapore, Completes Investment in Netas

SHENZHEN, China -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, today announced that it has teamed up with Singtel to complete live deployment of the 2.6GHz Pre5G Massive MIMO network at the one Marina Bay site in Singapore. This Massive MIMO solution will enhance the speed experience for Singtel’s 4G users in time for Singapore’s National Day celebrations held in the Marina Bay area.

Pre5G Massive MIMO, which is ideal for high-density scenarios, will play an important role in guaranteeing service quality in the case of high data traffic resulting from the vast crowd gathered during Singapore National Day. Following the site commissioning, the Pre5G Massive MIMO cell witnessed a sharp increase in throughput, shared the traffic volume from super-busy macro-station cells, and significantly improved the network speed on user terminals as well as the user experience, thereby increasing the overall service throughput in the region.

Bai Yanmin, VP of ZTE, GM of ZTE's 5G&TDD products, said: “Although the 5G standard has not yet been determined, the 5G user experience requirement and key 5G technologies have been relatively clear. We are devoting our efforts to promote the product development and commercial use of Pre5G, aiming to bring a 5G-like user experience to existing end users through Massive MIMO, arguably the most important 5G technology.”

As a global leading supplier of wireless communications solutions, ZTE is leading the field in Pre5G solutions by focusing on the core demands of mobile operators in the next three to five years. By using core 5G technologies that have met commercial conditions on 4G networks, ZTE’s solution helps operators achieve smooth evolution from 4G networks, continuous improvement of network performance and user experience, and innovations in business models and services. Pre5G has been highly recognised in the industry. By the end of 2016, Pre5G-related products and solutions had been deployed on more than 60 networks in more than 40 countries, including China, Japan, Austria, Singapore, Spain, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.

