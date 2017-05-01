ZTE Tests 'Pre5G' Massive MIMO Solution With China Telecom, China Unicom

SHENZHEN, China -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, officially released the world’s first frequency-division duplexing long term evolution (FDD-LTE) Massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) solution today, following successful verification through joint field tests in Quanzhou Innovation Centre of China Unicom Fujian Branch.

This FDD-LTE Massive MIMO solution, highlights ZTE’s ceaseless efforts in Pre5G time-division duplexing (TDD) Massive MIMO and innovation. It successfully introduces Massive MIMO to FDD-LTE networks, by making it applicable to over 85 percent of global LTE networks. This Pre5G solution enhances the commercial value of Massive MIMO and enables operators to multiply their network capacity using their current spectrum resources.

The field tests have verified that the Pre5G FDD Massive MIMO solution is capable of enhancing the cell throughput by over three times using current spectrum. ZTE has already introduced Massive MIMO, one of the key 5G network technologies, to 4G networks to function as the core technology of its Pre5G solution. As a benchmark in ZTE’s Pre5G solutions, the FDD Massive MIMO solution is compatible with the existing terminals, which benefits operators greatly in their marketing progress by accelerating network speeds using the existing spectrum. Users can enjoy the ultrafast broadband service without changing their terminals.

ZTE took the lead in releasing TDD Massive MIMO products in as early as 2014. At Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2016, ZTE’s Massive MIMO won two awards: “2016 MWC Best Mobile Technology Breakthrough” and “Outstanding overall Mobile Technology – The CTO’s Choice”. The FDD Massive MIMO has built on the advantages seen in TDD and made breakthroughs in FDD to achieve high-efficiency space division. Compared with other measures to enhance the network capacity and user experience, the FDD Massive MIMO, which does not place extra requirements for operator’s spectrum resources and is independent of terminal capability, is a more powerful engine to accelerate the new-generation network speed.

Currently, ZTE is under negotiation with several important domestic and overseas operators regarding a cooperation in FDD Massive MIMO. The commercial deployment of FDD Massive MIMO is expected in 2017.

In a separate release:

SHENZHEN, China -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer technology solutions for the Mobile Internet, announced that it has successfully completed joint-testing of its proprietary Pre5G frequency-division duplexing (FDD) Massive multiple-input multiple-output (MIMO) solution, in partnership with China Telecom Innovation Center.

The results of the joint-test showed ZTE’s Pre5G FDD Massive MIMO solution enhanced cell throughput by more than three times using existing frequency spectrum and 4G long-term evolution (LTE) devices. Based on the successful test, ZTE demonstrated the capabilities of its innovative Pre5G FDD Massive MIMO solution to help operators offer ultrafast mobile broadband services on existing FDD - LTE infrastructure, without requiring users to change their mobile devices and terminals.

ZTE is taking its industry leadership in the development of Pre5G Massive MIMO technology on time-division duplexing LTE (TDD-LTE) networks one step further by deploying Massive MIMO technology successfully on FDD-LTE networks in the joint-test with China Telecom. This will generate increased opportunities for ZTE’s Pre5G technology as more than 85 percent of 4G LTE networks globally are based on the FDD-LTE standards. Massive MIMO is a critical technology in the evolution of 4G networks towards next-generation 5G networks.

ZTE Corp. (Shenzhen: 000063; Hong Kong: 0763)