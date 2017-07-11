Video

The Telecoms.com Podcast: Everyone's a Winner

11/7/2017
50%
50%
This special edition of the Telecoms.com podcast is brought to you from the Global Telecoms Awards because nobody felt like coming into the office the next day. Scott, Ray, Jamie and Iain all reflect on a top night out, with Scott trying to nip his hangover in the bud with a bottle of bubbly he nicked off another table. Earlier in the week Vodafone tried something a bit different with its tariffs, but Iain wasn't impressed, preferring instead to bang on about Ericsson's lofty 5G claims. Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/a-week-in-wireless-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2.
Newest First  |  Oldest First  |  Threaded View        ADD A COMMENT
Educational Resources
sponsor supplied content
5G Poll
Twitter Feed
Supporting Partners