|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: Everyone's a Winner
11/7/2017
This special edition of the Telecoms.com podcast is brought to you from the Global Telecoms Awards because nobody felt like coming into the office the next day. Scott, Ray, Jamie and Iain all reflect on a top night out, with Scott trying to nip his hangover in the bud with a bottle of bubbly he nicked off another table. Earlier in the week Vodafone tried something a bit different with its tariffs, but Iain wasn't impressed, preferring instead to bang on about Ericsson's lofty 5G claims. Download the audio on Soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/gb/podcast/a-week-in-wireless-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
Mobilizing mmWave with 5G NR Leading the LTE IoT evolution to connect the massive Internet of Things Private LTE Networks
Accelerate OTA Evaluation of 5G Performance Examining the Challenges in Implementing and Testing Massive MIMO for 5G Exploring 5G Coexistence Scenarios Using a Flexible Hardware/Software Testbed Implementing a Flexible Testbed for 5G Waveform Generation and Analysis Applying a Very Wide-Bandwidth Millimeter-Wave Testbed to Power Amplifier Defining a Channel-Sounding Measurement System for Characterization of 5G Air Interfaces
5G Poll
Supporting Partners