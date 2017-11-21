|
The Telecoms.com Podcast: 5G Special
Having taken an extra week to get over the GloTel Awards, Scott and Jamie are back with a brand new special guest. William Webb is a wireless industry consultant and author and has some strong views on all the hype around 5G, so we thought we'd focus on that topic for the whole pod. Jamie reflects on some skeptical vibes coming from operators around 5G, while William asks what took them so long to speak up. They conclude IoT is likely to be the most useful 5G feature in the mid-term and finish off with some utopian predictions. Download the audio on soundcloud here: https://soundcloud.com/telecoms-podcast/5g-special and subscribe on iTunes here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/telecoms-com-podcast/id1124414975?mt=2
