Still Time to Enter Telecoms.com's Glotel Awards

Service providers, vendors, marketing and PR folks -- listen up! Light Reading's sister site, Telecoms.com, is giving you all an extra chance to enter the fifth annual Global Telecoms (Glotel) Awards and you don't want to miss out.

Like our own Leading Lights, the Glotel awards span the entirety of the international communications networking and services sector -- fixed and mobile, from edge to core. The 18 categories encompass all of the industry's hot topics, including 5G, virtualization, digital transformation, security and "connecting the unconnected."

This year's awards even include five enticing new categories to consider:

VR/AR Trailblazer

Connected Cars

TV/Video Innovation

AI Initiative of the Year

Managed Services Innovation of the Year

The even better news is that the deadline for entries, originally set for today, has been extended: You've now got until September 1 to enter. Check out the submission form at https://tmt.knect365.com/global-telecoms-awards.

The awards will be presented during a gala dinner at the lavish 8 Northumberland Avenue venue in London on November 2, 2017, a day after Light Reading's OSS in the Era of SDN & NFV event, also being held in London.

This year's guest host for the awards is hosted by Northern Irish comedian Patrick Kielty.

Check out the 2016 Glotel winners and take a peek below at the 2016 Glotel gala:

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading