Sprint COO on Massive MIMO Deployment: 'You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet'

Sprint executives said Tuesday that the operator will start to deploy new "massive MIMO" antennas next year, which could greatly boost network capacity – in selected areas – and is considered by the operator as a milestone on its journey to 5G. "In a gigabit LTE network and in a 5G network, you need to be able to provide a lot of capacity to your customers. With massive MIMO, we have the ability to surgically increase the capacity of our networks in the spots where our customers most need it," said Guenther Ottendorfer, COO of technology at Sprint. "You ain't seen nothing yet," he added. Sprint will use 128 element antennas – that's 64 transmit and receive elements (64T64R) – from Ericsson for the upgrades. It recently tested and deployed the systems in Seattle, and Ericssson is gearing up for production antennas. "We're partnering with Sprint on the LTE Plus program to be able to offer gigabit speeds to the consumers and now on the journey to 5G, of which Massive MIMO is a big piece," said Nishant Batra, head of network infrastructure at Ericsson. This video was produced in partnership with AppMedia.