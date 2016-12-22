SKT Appoints Park Jung-ho as New CEO

SK Telecom has appointed Park Jung-ho as its new CEO, as the South Korean operator steams ahead into the 5G age.

Park replaces Dong-Hyun Jang as CEO of SK Telecom (Nasdaq: SKM) who took on the position in March 2015. It is something of a lateral move for the two men. Jang is taking Park's old position as CEO of SK Holding C&C.



SKT says in a statement that "Park is determined to achieve growth and innovation through a new level of ICT convergence by combining mobile telecommunications, the Internet of Things, media, platform and semiconductor."

SKT is one of the global operators at the forefront of 5G trials and testing. SKT has been testing 28GHz 5G with Samsung Corp. this year. (See Samsung, SKT Take Step Closer to 'Real' 5G.)

It has just announced trials with Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) and Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) on the 5G New Radio (NR) specification for the second half of 2017. (See Qualcomm, Ericsson, SKT Team on 5G NG Trials.)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading