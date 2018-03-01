Samsung Supplying 5G for Verizon's First Market

With Verizon gearing up to launch up to five 5G markets in the US in the second half of 2018, the operator now says that Samsung will supply the fixed wireless gear for its first market -- Sacramento, Calif.

Light Reading first confirmed in early December that Samsung Corp. , along with Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC), would supply Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) with fixed wireless equipment -- using Verizon's 5GTF specification -- for the initial 5G deployments. Now the pair say they will first deploy the gear in Sacramento. (See Ericsson & Samsung to Supply Verizon With Fixed 5G Gear .)

Samsung will provide Verizon with commercial 5G home routers (CPEs) and 5G Radio Access Units (RAN) comprising a compact radio basestation and virtualized RAN elements, as well as 5G radio frequency planning services. To do this, Samsung used in-house technology to develop the first commercial ASIC-based 5G modems and mmWave 28GHz RFICs. (See Samsung Gets Ready to Shrink 5G Antennas & Chipsets.)

Verizon hasn't named the other initial markets it is planning to deploy 5G in yet. It is expected, however, to focus on cities and dense suburban areas for its first fixed deployments. (See Nokia Bell Labs & Verizon Stretch Fixed 5G to the Home and Could 5G Have Found Its Glass Ceiling?)

Verizon expects to carry out a wider rollout of its fixed 5G service in 2019. (See Verizon's Fixed 5G: Are You Ready for the Wireless Gig Rush?)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading