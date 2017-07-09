Samsung & KDDI: Driving Miss 5G

Samsung has been testing its high-band 5G technology with operator KDDI at speeds of over 100mph at a race track in South Korea.

Samsung Corp. says that the drive tests -- part of extensive 5G trials with KDDI Corp. -- represent a new speed record for next-gen speed tests. Samsung says that handovers to a 5G test basestation were clocked at speeds of up to 192km per hour (nearly 120mph) at the Everland Speedway in South Korea.

See the demo video below:

Samsung is one of the key proponents of deploying 5G on 28GHz millimeter wave (mmWave) high-frequency spectrum. Both 28 and 39GHz mmWave spectrum are anticipated to be among the key building blocks of 5G, delivering gigabit-plus downloads over the air.

The giant South Korean conglomerate has been working on 28GHz-based drive tests for a number of years. Samsung said in 2014 that it had achieved download speeds of 1.2 Gbit/s at 62mph over a pre-5G connection at 28GHz. (See Samsung: Taste the 5G Rainbow!.)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading