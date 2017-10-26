Qualcomm: The First 5G Smartphone on Display?

Does Qualcomm have the first 5G prototype in smartphone form ready now?

Sherif Hanna, marketing lead for LTE and 5G NR modems at Qualcomm, seems to be saying that with his latest tweet:

Hard to believe that I have the world's first 5G smartphone in my hand! 😁 pic.twitter.com/b180MawEyT — Sherif Hanna 📶 (@sherifhanna) October 25, 2017

Qualcomm revealed its first, single chip X50 5G modem -- running on 28GHz -- earlier this month, along with a smartphone reference design kit for vendors, so the phone in the photo is very likely based on that silicon. (See Qualcomm Claims 5G Data Call First.)

The photo shows a device that looks big compared to most current smartphones, but not impossible to use. Certainly it is a lot more managable than the golf-cart sized 5G prototype terminals of the last couple of years.

Qualcomm has said that it expects to see commerical 5G smartphones -- based on the 3GPP NR specification -- out in the first half of 2019. There's obviously more work on miniaturization. to go on between between now and then.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading