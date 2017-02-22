Qualcomm Completes 5G NR Spec Call

Qualcomm will continue to push the concept of 5G in lower bandwidths at Mobile World Congress this year.

Qualcomm says it has completed its first sub-6GHz connection using the 3GPP 5G New Radio (NR) specification. The NR spec is due to get an initial version hammered out at a group meeting in March and be finalized in June 2018.

Qualcomm says the NR prototype runs between 3.3GHz and 5GHz. 3.5GHz will likely be a key frequency for 5G in Europe.

The chip vendor will have a Massive MIMO demo with its sub-6 platform at Mobile World Congress. (See Sprint to Be 1st in US With Massive MIMO?.)

Qualcomm is competing with Intel Corp. in 5G. Intel lost out to Qualcomm in 3G and 4G. It does not intend a repeat of that in 5G.

Both companies will likely begin sampling their first 5G modems to designers in the second half of 2017. (See Intel Gets Serious About 5G Testing and Intel Gets Serious About 5G Testing.)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading