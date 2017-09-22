SAN FRANCISCO -- Mobile World Congress Americas 2017 -- More than 21,000 attendees from 110 countries and territories descended on San Francisco at the inaugural Mobile World Congress Americas last week.

The focus was predominantly around the emergence of 5G, as evidenced by the theme for Ericsson's booth -- "5G is coming, ready or not. Choose ready."

Your Move, Flynn Qualcomm sponsored the tunnel between Moscone Center's North and South halls. It was just like being in Tron, but without the cool motorcycles.

Service providers and vendors also showcased innovation around the latest developments in smart city applications, connected cars and IoT. The week of MWCA, AT&T announced a new IoT service (AT&T Asset Management - Operations Center) which runs on Microsoft Azure. The new service provides business customers with a dashboard for tracking, monitoring and management of their IoT devices and applications.

Sprint used the show to tout its pending deployment of massive MIMO -- 128 antennas at a time -- as a major stepping stone toward 5G. And while Apple's new iPhone was launched 50 miles away, in Cupertino, Dan Jones still managed to find a story related to the launch at MWCA.

— The Staff, Light Reading