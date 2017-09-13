LG U+ Conducts 5G Field Trial With Huawei

SEOUL -- In the Sangam area of Seoul, a hotspot for digital and media businesses, LG U+ and Huawei successfully completed the first phase of their 5G intensive urban field test. This 5G field test was designed as commercial-oriented and realized by an end-to-end 5G network with 5G gNodeB, Ng Core and a 5G mobile bearer network. The test content covered coverage and capacity tests under the 5G target frequency band millimeter wave 28GHz.

This comprehensive test builds the foundation for the next phase of large-scale continuous coverage tests, and provides a networking reference for follow-up 5G commercial use, a solid step towards a LG U+ 5G leading commercial launch.

LG U+, as a leading mobile network operator, has been committed to providing users with the best mobile service experience. LG U+ promotes the introduction of a 5G network to continuously enhance user experience and strengthen industrial cooperation. Based on this phase of the test, LG U+ will work with Huawei, to continue to perform high and low frequency joint network tests, and provide continuous coverage networking and mobility tests, to help prepare for the 5G commercial launch.

Based on Huawei's research results under the latest 3GPP 5G NR protocol frame, this field test successfully validated the urban coverage and capacity of the 5G target spectrums. Millimeter wave, as the hotspot coverage layer of a 5G network, will be deployed to improve customer peak rate experience. In the test under Millimeter wave cell, the downlink rate reached 2.5Gbps at a distance of 1 km, far higher than the 1Gbps peak rate defined by ITU, to help to meet the requirements of hotspot coverage and fixed wireless access services. At the same time, this test also verified the large capacity of 5G. In addition, the peak rate of single user under millimeter wave 28GHz reached 18.5 Gbps.

