Huawei's Ding Calls For 4.5G Focus

LONDON -- At the 8th Global Mobile Broadband Forum, Ryan Ding, Huawei Executive Director and President of the Carrier Business Group, called on global carriers to incubate new services based on 4.5G networks to build new capabilities in advance of 5G emergence.

n his keynote speech titled New Capabilities, New Business, New Growth, Ryan Ding noted that the flourishing development of wireless communications over the past nearly 100 years has driven continuous growth across the industry. Smartphones appeared a decade ago, resulting in explosive growth in mobile data service and drove global mobile carrier revenue beyond the US$1 trillion. Looking to the future, new 5G services will enable new growth in all industries and reshape the entire world. These changes will also open up new space for carriers to achieve sustainable growth.

3GPP has defined two commercial use cases of 5G: enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) and fixed wireless access (FWA). As industry demand for IoT grows, new 5G services will penetrate deeply into homes and vertical industries, bringing many new business opportunities. To seize the new business opportunities of the 5G era, carriers need to build new business capabilities tailored to 5G in addition to the technical capabilities.

However, capabilities aren't developed overnight. Before new 5G services take off, carriers need to incubate new services based on existing 4.5G networks. To this end, they need to find their footing in both WTTx and NB-IoT, and build new end-to-end capabilities including organizational capabilities, operational capabilities, and ecosystem capabilities. The ultimate goal is to support the successful commercial application of 5G.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd