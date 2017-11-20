Huawei Unveils 5G-Ready Base Station, New Massive MIMO AAU

LONDON -- At the 2017 Global Mobile Broadband Forum in London, Huawei, the world's leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, released a new generation of 5G-oriented base station featuring three highlights: "extreme simplicity", "extreme speed", and "extreme evolution". The base station is designed for network deployment in multi-band, multi-RAT, and multi-service scenarios in the future.

This base station features a new generation of high-capacity BBU5900, multi-band RRU, large-bandwidth and high-power C-band Massive MIMO AAU, and high-power cabinets. The extreme simplicity of the base station refers to its multi-mode/multi-band/multi-antenna, TCO saving, and investment protection. Extreme speed user experience refers to the base station’s large bandwidth and high power. While the extreme evolution denotes maximizing reuse of existing equipment for 5G.

Digging deeper into the specifications of the “three extremes” Huawei uses to describe the base station: the extreme simplicity base station has an antenna "1 + 1", with one multi-band antenna or AAU covering Sub2.6G and the other covering Massive MIMO; RF "2 in 1". A single RF module supports high-power 4T4R on both 1.8 and 2.1GHz bands; BBU baseband box "6 in 1", with 6 modes (GSM, UMTS, LTE FDD, LTE TDD, NB-IoT, 5G NR) in 1 box.

The extreme speed user experience points to the transmission capacity of the new BBU as it can reach 50Gbps, to meet the co-site deployment requirements of multiple bands, multiple modes, and large-bandwidth Massive MIMO. A series of multi-antenna RF modules support 4T4R, 8T8R, and 64T64R, to guarantee the ultra-speed service experience in the 5G era.

Extreme evolution points out the newer-type, higher-power cabinet that will work with the new BBU to accommodate larger-capacity baseband and control boards in the future and support evolution towards 5G, which helps operators invest in the present while taking into account the future and maximizing the value of their existing equipment.

Jiang Xiangzhong, president of Huawei’s SingleRAN Domain, said: "Adhering to the idea of SingleRAN, Huawei Wireless innovates continuously and establishes a unified and efficient platform to build a multi-band multi-RAT convergence network. This new type of base station will become the golden base station in the 5G era. It is another exciting presentation of the idea of SingleRAN in the 4.5G/5G era. It can help operators quickly and economically deploy a highly competitive network in the 4.5G/5G era.”

In a separate release:

LONDON -- Huawei recently announced its industry-leading high power (200W) and high bandwidth (200MHz) "Dual-200" C-band Massive MIMO AAU at the 2017 Global Mobile Broadband Forum. The device can reduce the overall cost of C-band deployment and maximize existing site and spectrum resources, to significantly improve wireless network capacity and user experience. The ”Dual 200” C-band Massive MIMO AAU is designed to meet the challenge of rapid development of mobile Internet for MBB network capacity, and to build the ability to evolve towards 5G. The launch of the “Dual 200” is expected to accelerate the pace of C-band deployment worldwide.

The "Dual-200" C-band Massive MIMO AAU is the latest product of the Huawei Massive MIMO series. Adopting the industry-leading power amplifier technology of Huawei's RF chip and innovative antenna array technology, it features ultra-high power (to improve coverage), ultra-large bandwidth, and ultra-high integration. To support wider coverage, the power amplifier technology used by this type of AAU can achieve as high as 200W power, 60% higher than previous generation devices. In addition, the C-band will be the mainstream band of 5G NR, with abundant spectrum resources. Operators will generally have more than 100MHz bandwidth. This product has a capability of 200MHz bandwidth, which doubles the capability of the last generation. It will support operators' future C-band spectrum combinations, with a single module to complete the C-band deployment. This saves site space and reduces network construction costs. This product enables the peak rate of a site to reach up to xGbps and up to 10+Gbps for 5G NR, which meets the future needs of large-capacity services.

Huawei Massive MIMO products have been deployed in more than 40 countries, including Japan, China, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Saudi Arabia. At Softbank Japan, Huawei tested TDD Massive MIMO and multi-carrier aggregation using 40MHz in 3.5GHz, to realize the downlink throughput of 1.4Gbps.

"Massive MIMO is one of the key technologies of 4.5G/5G,” said Zhou Yuefeng, Chief Marketing Officer of Huawei Wireless. “'Dual-200' Massive MIMO AAU showcases Huawei's continuous leadership in 5G-oriented multi-antenna technology. It will further accelerate C-band deployment around the globe, helping operators continue to build leading edge networks."

