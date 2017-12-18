Huawei Releases 5G-Oriented Basestation

LONDON -- At the 2017 Global Mobile Broadband Forum in London, Huawei, the world's leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider, released a new generation of 5G-oriented base station featuring three highlights: "extreme simplicity", "extreme speed", and "extreme evolution". The base station is designed for network deployment in multi-band, multi-RAT, and multi-service scenarios in the future.

This base station features a new generation of high-capacity BBU5900, multi-band RRU, large-bandwidth and high-power C-band Massive MIMO AAU, and high-power cabinets. The extreme simplicity of the base station refers to its multi-mode/multi-band/multi-antenna, TCO saving, and investment protection. Extreme speed user experience refers to the base station’s large bandwidth and high power. While the extreme evolution denotes maximizing reuse of existing equipment for 5G.

Digging deeper into the specifications of the “three extremes” Huawei uses to describe the base station: the extreme simplicity base station has an antenna "1 + 1", with one multi-band antenna or AAU covering Sub2.6G and the other covering Massive MIMO; RF "2 in 1". A single RF module supports high-power 4T4R on both 1.8 and 2.1GHz bands; BBU baseband box "6 in 1", with 6 modes (GSM, UMTS, LTE FDD, LTE TDD, NB-IoT, 5G NR) in 1 box.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd