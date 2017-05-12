Huawei Proposes Construction of Digital Indoor Networks to Prepare for 5G

LONDON -- At the 2017 Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF 2017), Peng Honghua, President of Huawei's Small Cell Product Line, called for efforts toward constructing digital indoor distributed networks to engage in preparations for a smooth transition to 5G. At the same time, Mr. Peng unveiled the innovative LampSite series solutions that are targeted at helping operators all over the world gain leading advantages in indoor coverage as they strive to meet all the challenges of in-depth coverage for indoor locations.

High spectral efficiency and huge-throughput experience in 5G will emerge as catalysts for diverse innovative services, such as 4K and 8K high-definition videos and mobile VR. As is seen for current networks, over 80% of mobile traffic will still take place indoors. At present, 80% of indoor mobile traffic is carried over outdoor sites. As we move closer to 5G, high frequency bands will be used, making outdoor-to-indoor coverage a much more challenging task to complete. Industrial forecasts believe that 80% of indoor data traffic will be handled by purpose-built indoor networks.

"Facing the demanding challenges of 5G indoor networks, traditional distributed antenna systems (DAS) are no longer suitable alternatives. Digital indoor distributed networks are the only way forward." Said Mr. Peng. From this perspective, Mr. Peng proposed a revolutionary network construction concept to prepare for the imminent transition to 5G networks: Digitalization Today for Future Networks. At present, the active technologies ready for deployment are digital head ends that fully address 5G's needs of high-band and multi-band applications, huge bandwidth, and evolution to MIMO. Cables routed during current deployments can continue to serve 5G's high demand for heavy fronthaul traffic. The sub 3G sites for current 4G networks can be reused for 5G's C-band head ends. Therefore, today's digital deployments can be constructed as early preparations for future 5G networks by eliminating the need to route new cables and build new sites. This helps minimize deployment engineering and improve cell-edge user experience in indoor locations. Proceeding from this new concept, Huawei has been calling for broad efforts to build digital indoor distributed networks to facilitate an expedited evolution to 5G.

