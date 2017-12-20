Huawei & GSA Detail 5G Solution for Indoor Digitalization

LONDON -- Huawei and GSA have detailed the requirements for 5G in indoor digitalization in a white paper released at the Global Mobile Broadband Forum (MBBF) 2017. The 5G-Oriented Indoor Digitalization Solution White Paper addresses development trends in indoor mobile networks and technologies in the 5G era. Features that typically characterize indoor digitalization are defined and suggestions provided for how operators can build indoor mobile networks based on digital solutions to meet the needs of indoor network evolution in a 5G environment.

The broad applications of 4.5G and 5G technologies are going to enrich mobile communications in all aspects. Facing the challenges of capacity, experience, hybrid high/low-band networking, and Operations and Maintenance (O&M), traditional indoor networks cannot satisfy the requirement of technological developments. Operators urgently need to find new indoor solutions that can address the constant growth of MBB demand for indoor mobile users.

Considering the service growth and industry development trends, the white paper presents an objective comparison between typical indoor coverage technologies on their support for evolution to 5G. The conclusion deduces that digital distributed networks are the most competitive and flexible example due to many helpful characteristics. Typically, digital solutions use active head ends, network and fiber optic cables for transmission, and visualized O&M. Such strong features can fully address indoor network requirements from 4G to 4.5G and later 5G and beyond and help operators gain a maximal level of return on investment.

The white paper also proposes a three-step approach to building digital indoor networks. In the current stage, the first step for operators is to build 5G-oriented indoor digital networks based on the existing spectral resources to improve the experience of indoor LTE users. Next, based on a digital architecture, operators overlay high-band 5G NR modules to existing networks to rapidly transition to 5G. Lastly, operators build full-5G networks by deploying new 5G networks on a large scale.

