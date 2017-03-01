|
Heavy Reading: 5G Disruption Details
1/3/2017
At Light Reading's 2020 Vision Executive Summit in Rome, Heavy Reading's Gabriel Brown detailed the 5G disruption expected for 2017 and beyond.
Newest First | Oldest First | Threaded View ADD A COMMENT
|
Educational Resources
Making 5G New Radio (NR) a Reality Gigabit LTE and the Path to 5G Exploring 5G New Radio: Use Cases, Capabilities & Timeline – HeavyReading whitepaper Exploring the potential of mmWave for 5G mobile access – HeavyReading whitepaper Paving the Path to Narrowband 5G with LTE IoT
Cisco 5G Vision Series: Vertical Value Creation The Cisco 5G Strategy Series: Packet Core, Transport, and Identity Management Cisco 5G Vision Series: Licensed, Unlicensed, and Access-Independent Networks Cisco 5G Vison Series: Laying the Foundation for New Technologies, Use Cases, and Business Models Cisco 5G Vision Series: Small Cell Evolution
5G Poll
Supporting Partners