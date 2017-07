Login 50% 50% macemoneta,

7/12/2017

Expensive phone / Advertisement



The Oneplus 5 also has the Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 835. But where Sony gives you 4GB RAM, Oneplus gives you 6GB for the matching 64GB storage - for $200 less.



In reality, by the time gigabit LTE is broadly deployed, all the existing devices will be in the recycle bin.