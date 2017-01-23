Eurobites: UK PM Promises Big Bucks for 5G

Login 50% 50% Ray@LR,

1/23/2017 | 8:45:46 AM

Try not to bite your lip too hard...



Political promises of funds for 'buzzword' developments is par for the course... how much money is made available for what and over what time period? And what are the conditions? Make the UK a world leader in AI and 5G or give the money back?



The chances of that happening have been reduced by turning the UK university sector into a profit-driven beast (that's not to denigrate the efforts of the University of Surrey 5G center, btw).



Meanwhile, the same government that like sto throw around laughable lists of practically meaningless industrial goals ('Developing skills' is a strategic pillar - well done!) is cutting funds to local councils that result in homelessness, fewer resources to support the elderly and a greater need for food banks.







