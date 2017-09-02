Eurobites: Ofcom Lays Out the 5G Map

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Italtel gets into analytics; Colt hooks up to Azure; Telefónica makes friends in Iceland; Nokia sells G.fast in Japan.
UK regulator Ofcom has laid out a timetable of sorts for the introduction of 5G services, with pre-commercial deployments of the technology penciled in for 2018 and full-on commercial services kicking off in 2020. A spectrum auction intended to pave the way for 5G services in the UK is due later this year.
Italtel SpA is to launch a new analytics offering, called Itaca, at Mobile World Congress later this month. The operator says that "data science functionality" is an important component of Itaca, allowing data to be enriched by information taken from "unstructured sources" such as service provider websites, blogs, forums and social networks.
Colt Technology Services Group Ltd (London: COLT) has brought Microsoft Azure onto its SDN-enabled "Colt On Demand" platform, which provides private connectivity to the public cloud by allowing users to skirt around the flakey old Internet. Colt's platform allows customers to vary bandwidths up and down themselves via a portal, enabling them to meet additional bandwidth demands for cloud connectivity.
Telefónica has signed a partnership agreement with Icelandic operator Síminn that will see the pair collaborate in a range of areas including procurement and roaming. Síminn hopes that the partnership will help it achieve its goal of earning a quarter of its revenues from new products by 2020.
Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) has found a distributor for its G.fast ultra-broadband technology in Japan, in the shape of Energia Communications (EneCom). Ten months ago EneCom became Nokia's first G.fast technology customer in Japan.
A potential obstacle to the introduction of self-driving cars on British roads may be removed with the planned introduction of new insurance regulations that will ensure victims of accidents involving self-driving cars are quickly compensated. As Reuters reports, insurers and legislators have been struggling to establish just who would be liable in the event of such incidents.