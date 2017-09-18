Eurobites: Nordic Firms Team Up to Make the Business Case for 5G & More

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: court rules in Nokia's favor in patents dispute with LG; Arcep revamps mobile coverage mapping; Privacy Shield comes up for review.
A group of Nordic companies have come together for a research project that will look into how competitive advantage can be gained from emerging wireless technologies such as 5G. Called WIVE (which sort of stands for Wireless for Verticals), the project is led by Nokia Bell Labs, co-funded by the Finnish Funding Agency for Innovation and involves Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK), Teleste Corp. , ABB, Cargotec Kalmar, Finnish Broadcasting Company (Yle), Digita, regulator FICORA, several Finnish universities and the VTT Technical Research Centre. The project will run for two years, focusing on a number of verticals, media/entertainment and smart grids among them.
In other Nokia-flavored news, the Finnish vendor will no doubt be pleased with the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce after it ruled in Nokia's favor in a dispute over smartphone patent payments with South Korea's LG Electronics Inc. (London: LGLD; Korea: 6657.KS) . As Reuters reports, Nokia will be able to book additional revenue for the current quarter as a result of the ruling, while the vendor said it would also receive a one-off payment from LG. The size of the payments has not been revealed.
ARCEP , the French telecom regulator, has published what it describes as "enhanced" mobile coverage maps, which use a four-tier approach to distinguish between those areas with "very good coverage, good coverage, limited coverage and no coverage for mobile calling and SMS services." The maps can be accessed via the monreseaumobile.fr mapping tool. Next year ARCEP will begin publishing similar data on French operators' overseas markets.
Today sees the first review of Privacy Shield, the supposedly new and improved agreement that regulates the transfer of data between Europe and the US. As Reuters reports, Privacy Shield was introduced just over a year ago, replacing the discredited Safe Harbor protocol, which was capsized by the Schrems ruling. Privacy Shield is already facing two legal challenges, having been accused of failing to provide sufficient protection for European citizens' data. (See Eurobites: Privacy Shield Gets EU Go-Ahead.)
UK incumbent BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) has opened a new cybersecurity hub in Sydney, Australia, expanding the scope of its existing Security Operation Centre (SOC). The hub, BT's first outside the UK, will create up to 172 new jobs and, as well as security, will focus on machine learning and data science analytics, among other disciplines. The government-backed Jobs for NSW fund is providing a AU$1.67 million (US$1.33 million) grant towards the cost of the project, while BT itself says it will make a AU$2 million (US$1.6 million) investment in capital infrastructure and a further "multi-million-dollar" investment in employing cybersecurity specialists.
The authorities in Saudi Arabia have forced Snapchat, the social media platform, to block access to content from Al Jazeera, the BBC reports. The broadcaster is backed by the Qatari government, and Saudi Arabia is one of several countries in the Middle East that is in dispute with Qatar.