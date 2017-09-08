Eurobites: Nokia Spearheads Cloud-Native 5G Platform Initiative

Ray Le Maistre
8/9/2017
In today's regional roundup: Big names head for the NGPaaS; Cloud services player OVH continues its expansion; Megafon boasts near-Gigabit LTE capabilities; and Ireland's Imagine dreams of fixed wireless broadband success.

  • Nokia's Bell Labs is leading a consortium project that is part of the 5G-PPP (5G Infrastructure Public-Private Partnership) to develop a "Next Generation Platform-as-a-Service (NGPaaS) for the 5G era." According to Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK), developments for 5G need to be "cloud-native in order to be successful and this means adopting a model beyond the current telco Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) model: a Platform-as-a-service (PaaS) model." In addition to Nokia and Bell Labs , consortium members include BT, Orange, French IT services giant ATOS and a number of universities and SMEs. (See Nokia Bell Labs Leads NGPaaS Project and EC, Industry Forge 5G Pact.)

  • French hosting and cloud services company OVH is launching an OpenStack-based public cloud service from its data center in Warsaw. The company, which recently announced a €400 million (US$470 million) line of bank credit to help fund its expansion, says Warsaw will be the first location where the current version of OpenStack, dubbed Newton, is used to build a public cloud infrastructure. OVH, which recently acquired VMware's vCloud Air infrastructure to expand in the US market, says it is now planning the launch of public cloud services in Germany and the UK and will also add a private cloud service offering to the Warsaw data center. (See OVH Launches Public Cloud Service in Warsaw and OVH Looks to Invade US, Buys VMware vCloud Air.)

  • Russian operator MegaFon claims to have enabled Gigabit LTE services on its commercial network, stating that it has managed a peak downstream data rate of 979 Mbit/s. MegaFon notes that Nokia's Air Scale system module, and a Sony Xperia XZ Premium device based on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 Mobile Platform with X16 LTE, were used in the demonstration.

  • Irish service provider Imagine Communications Group is rolling out fixed wireless technology based on LTE technology to build out an alternative high-speed broadband access network across the country. The technology, which is advanced 4G system optimized for fixed wireless access deployments, is being supplied by Huawei. (See Irish CSP Uses Huawei WTTx to Connect Emerald Isle.)

  • Netflix Inc. (Nasdaq: NFLX), which has just received a kick in the knackers from Disney, has acquired Scottish comic book publisher Millarworld, the company behind the Kick-Ass, Kingsman and Old Man Logan characters, reports Digital TV Europe. (See Netflix makes first acquisition with Millarworld.)

  • The UK government has unveiled the details of its new Data Protection Bill and, according to our colleagues over at Telecoms.com, it actually has some substance. (See UK has a go at new data protection laws and it’s not a bad effort.)

  • Kenya has the fastest average fixed line broadband speed in Africa, clocking in at 8.83 Mbit/s, according to a new report published by cable.co.uk based on research and tests conducted by Measurement Lab (M-Lab). (See Kenya Has Fastest Broadband in Africa – Report.)

