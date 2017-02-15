Eurobites: DT, Ericsson Slice 5G With SK Telecom

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Intelsat bird blasts off successfully; identity crisis at UK government; Proximus connects cars; Sky fills in notspots at new HQ.
Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT), Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) and SK Telecom (Nasdaq: SKM) have joined forces to demonstrate what they say is the world's first "intercontinental 5G trial network," which connects Germany with South Korea by using network slices in each other operator's footprint, or "federated" network slicing. The demonstration took place at DT's corporate R&D center in Bonn and SK Telecom's 5G testbed at Yeoungjong-do.
Intelsat Ltd. can breathe a sigh of relief after the successful launch of its 32e satellite aboard an Ariane 5 vehicle from French Guiana on Tuesday. If all goes to plan, the satellite should increase throughput for broadband to airplanes and ships navigating the Caribbean and North Atlantic routes. The launch is the first of three planned by Intelsat for 2017.
Belgium's Proximus has teamed up with the country's Touring breakdown service to launch a service that is intended to help car drivers and fleet managers exchange and gather information over the Internet. Called ConnectMy.Car, the system is based on a plug-in device which collects data on location and other technical issues relating to the driver and his or her vehicle.
Sky (NYSE, London: SKY), the UK-based pay-TV and broadband player, has deployed Zinwave Ltd. 's Unitivity distributed antenna system to boost wireless coverage and capacity at its new headquarters in Osterley, just west of London. Systems integrator Herbert (great name!) was the middleman in the deal.
Two UK government departments have fallen into something of a turf war over which online identity verification system will be adopted going forward, the BBC reports. While the Government Digital Service is flying the flag for GOV.UK Verify, the HMRC, which is responsible for collecting taxes, has revealed that it is working on its own rival system to replace the Government Gateway system that it feels is no longer up to the job.