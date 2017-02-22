Eurobites: BT & Huawei Go Network Slicing

Also in today's EMEA regional roundup: Nokia and Intel open 5G labs in Finland and US; Swisscom's big bundle; ADVA gets certified; T-Systems' DHL contract extended.
BT Group plc (NYSE: BT; London: BTA) and Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. -- which signed a 5G collaboration agreement in December -- have announced a specific piece of research into the technique known as "network slicing," in which certain parts of an IP-based network can be carved out for particular purposes. BT has put together a nifty animated demonstration of how network slicing could be put to use at a large live music event. Separately, BT has appointed Chet Patel to lead its Continental European operations. Patel has been BT’s president for Global Portfolio & Marketing for the past 18 months, and has more than 22 years' experience in the telecom and IT sectors.
More 5G fanfare: Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK) and Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) are to launch 5G "acceleration labs" in Finland and the US to develop 5G solutions in a live environment. The Finnish one will be located in Espoo, Nokia's spiritual home, while the American version will be in Murray Hill, N.J. The pair are no strangers to collaboration, having worked together recently on NB-IoT and data center technologies.
Swisscom AG (NYSE: SCM) has launched a single bundle that offers a combined mobile and fixed-line package for the whole household, as long as the household comprises no more than five people. The package, called inOne, can be tweaked to suit the customer's needs. It costs from 120 Swiss francs (US$118) a month for Internet, TV, fixed-line telephony and a flat rate mobile subscription.
ADVA Optical Networking (Frankfurt: ADV) 's FSP 3000 platform with ConnectGuard data security technology has won the approval of the German Federal Office for Information Security. ADVA claims that the FSP 3000 is the first platform that can support Fibre Channel encryption at line speeds of up to 100Gbit/s to achieve this particular ceritification.
Deutsche Post DHL, the Bonn-based logistics and mail company, has renewed its contract with T-Systems International GmbH , the IT services arm of Deutsche Telekom AG (NYSE: DT). With T-Systems' help, Deutsche Post DHL is in the process of migrating its existing IT platforms to the cloud and consolidating its currently separate voice and data traffic infrastructures onto a single, homogenous IP-based network.
Facebook is close to finalizing a property deal that will expand its presence in Dublin, according to Bloomberg. The social media giant plans to lease around 110,000 square feet of space in a building close to the Irish capital's International Financial Services Centre.