Ericsson to Supply Verizon With Fixed 5G Gear

As expected, Ericsson has been awarded a contract to provide radio network equipment -- and more -- for Verizon's initial deployment of fixed 5G in up to five US markets in the second half of 2018.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) is gearing up to start providing a fixed wireless alternative to fiber that delivers download speeds of 600 Mbit/s to 1.4 Gbit/s at a distance of 1,000 feet. Verizon will deploy pre-standard 28GHz millimeter wave 5G commercial radio network gear from Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC) -- using Verizon's 5GTF specification -- and the 5G core network in select markets in the second half of 2018.

Verizon says it will deploy three to five markets by the end of 2018, but the only market named so far is Sacramento, Calif. Verizon has been testing its fixed system in 11 markets, in trials that started in April. (See Verizon Says 'Up to 5' Fixed 5G Markets Will Go Live in 2H18 and Verizon to Start Fixed 5G Customer Trials in April.)

Verizon is using its home-grown spec for the initial 5G markets but expects to move to the standard specification for mobile applications in the 2020 timeframe. It will start testing the 3GPP 5G NR specification next year with Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM) (See Verizon Migrating From Homebrew 5G, Enlists Qualcomm for Trials and Verizon Says Fixed 5G Will Happen in 2018, Less Clear on Mobile.)

We've asked Ericsson for an update on whether it is working with Verizon on 3GPP-based 5G. The vendor says that its global 5G portfolio does support the 3GPP specification now.

We've also asked Samsung for an update on its status as a 5G supplier for Verizon, as the carrier had told Light Reading that Samsung as well as Ericsson was involved in the fixed 5G deployment. We'll update this story as more details arrive.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading