Ericsson to Show Off mmWave at MWC

Ericsson will be showing off millimeter wave (mmWave) 5G technology designed to work in the 28GHz band at Mobile World Congress next week.

High-frequency 28GHz technology is anticipated to be one of the building blocks of 5G. Ericsson AB has tested on 28GHz in the US and recently introduced a 28GHz antenna with IBM Corp. (See IBM, Ericsson Unveil 28GHz 5G Antenna.)

The Swedish vendor will be running 28GHz over-the-air tests with Intel Corp. at the show, according to the chip giant. (See Ericsson, Intel & Partners Launch 5G Innovators Initiative.)

The radio side builds on Ericsson AB (Nasdaq: ERIC)'s 5G core work. The vendor has announced a 5G system delivering "federated network slices" for different 5G uses cases such as enhanced broadband and IoT. (See Eurobites: DT, Ericsson Slice 5G With SK Telecom and Ericsson Boasts 5G Platform.)

Ericsson claimed that it was compliant with the 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) 's 5G New Radio (NR) specifications back in August of 2016, even though they are still under development: Now it says it offers low-, medium-, and high-band support. (See Ericsson Kickstarts 5G RAN Arms Race.)

The 3GPP says it aims to fully complete the radio spec in June 2018.

Ericsson has tested pre-5G technology at speeds ranging from more than 1 Gbit/s and even, over a short-range fixed wireless link, up to 9 Gbit/s. (See US Cellular Tests Fixed 5G With Ericsson .)

Ericsson is competing with vendors such as Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. , Nokia Corp. (NYSE: NOK), and Samsung Corp. to be a key player in 5G. Initial deployments of the next-generation technology could start as early as this year, with commercial services as early as 2018 or 2019.

It is, meanwhile, working with Intel, Qualcomm and Verizon on a 5G home router. (See Cisco, Ericsson, Intel, Verizon Building 5G Router.)

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading