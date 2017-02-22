Ericsson Plots Customer Tests of Verizon's 5G

Ericsson is getting in on the fixed 5G customer trials with Verizon too.

The Swedish vendor says it will start "pre-commercial customer pilots" in the first half of this year in multiple cities in the US. The tests will use 28GHz spectrum and Verizon's own variant of a 5G radio specification.

Verizon's initial radio work is focused on its fixed wireless ambitions. The actual 3GPP New Radio mobile 5G specification is not due to be backed until June 2018. (See Verizon Issues First 5G Radio Spec and 3GPP Wants to Complete Initial 5G Radio Spec in June 2018.)

Although operators and vendors have all been stating that any pre-5G work done will flow into the eventual NR spec.

Ericsson AB will follow Samsung Corp. in announcing customer trials with Verizon. Samsung will start its tests in April. (See Verizon to Start Fixed 5G Customer Trials in April.)

Nokia Corp. also recently revealed it was testing the Verizon spec, but no customer pilots have been revealed yet. (See Nokia Tests Verizon 5G .)

"End users will experience gigabits-per-second throughputs and single-millisecond latencies," Verizon has previously said of its fixed wireless radio tech.

The mobile operator is now clearly pushing ahead with its vision of 5G fixed wireless. Customer trials could lead to commercial service in 2018 and 2019.

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading