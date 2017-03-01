Ericsson Demos 5G's Impact at CES

STOCKHOLM -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) will connect the dots between the latest technology innovations and their dependence on infrastructure at the world's largest consumer electronics fair, CES 2017, in Las Vegas, Nevada, from January 5-8, 2017. Building on its theme of "Making 5G a Reality," Ericsson will show attendees how networks, media and IT work in concert to improve our daily lives and work.

Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson's Chief Strategy and Technology Officer says: "Innovation is measured by how many people can share, use and experience it. Thanks to our long and rich history in connectivity, we are deeply familiar with the feedback loop between innovation and experience. CES is always a fantastic stage for innovation, so we are excited to be sharing the latest connectivity technology, 5G, with partners and our mutual customers."

At its booth (#10939 in Tech East), Ericsson will provide more than 30 demonstrations of new and emerging technologies and the improved experience people have when trying things out over the latest networks and platforms. CES attendees will be able to enjoy interactive sports experiences using high-quality in-car video, virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR). Examples of smart cities, smart vehicles, more efficient and automated manufacturing, connected forests and transformational TV experiences will also be at hand.

Experts on site will show how key aspects of our lives, such as location, environment, security, employment and personalization can fundamentally change when supported by robust networks, innovative IT and media assets. Partners including Intel, Qualcomm and Volvo Cars will demonstrate the innovative solutions they have co-created with Ericsson.

Ericsson will demonstrate the latest 5G capabilities that operators will soon introduce, including higher bandwidth, lower latency, greater density, lower energy requirements, greatly increased security, network slicing and cellular for Massive IoT (Internet of Things) technologies.

Ericsson will use its broadcast technology and expertise to live-stream interviews from the "Ericsson Skybox" for those who prefer to stay at home, but still want to keep up with the latest conversations at the show.

On Thursday, January 5, from 10:30 am to 11:30 am, Ewaldsson will discuss practical everyday uses of 5G with guests from SK Telecom and BMW during a CES SuperSession. 5G use cases will also be the focus at the FierceWireless breakfast seminar on Friday, January 6 at 7am, where Arun Bansal, Ericsson Head of Business Unit Network Products, will be speaking.

