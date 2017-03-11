Could Broadcom Possibly Absorb Qualcomm?

Craig Matsumoto
11/3/2017
How big can a chip company get? Let's find out!

Broadcom Corp. (Nasdaq: BRCM) is considering acquiring Qualcomm Inc. (Nasdaq: QCOM), according to a report in Bloomberg today. It would probably be the biggest semiconductor merger ever, given Qualcomm's market capitalization of $92 billion.

That valuation is up 14% from yesterday's, by the way -- because that's how much Qualcomm's stock shot up today on the report. Broadcom shares are up 4% on the day, putting its valuation at $116 billion.

Chip giants are merging at a surprising rate. The current incarnation of Broadcom is a combination between the old Broadcom and Avago, a deal worth roughly $37 billion. (See Avago Seals Deal to Buy Broadcom for $37B.)

Broadcom is also in the home stretch of its $5.9 billion Brocade acquisition -- sounds quaint by comparison, doesn't it? -- and announced today that it's moving its headquarters to the US from Singapore. (See Broadcom Heads Home, Clears Way for Brocade Buyout.)

Qualcomm, meanwhile, is in the throes of a big merger of its own, for NXP Semiconductors. That deal was expected to close by the end of this year. (See Qualcomm Makes $39B Bet on NXP.)

A Broadcom-Qualcomm tie-up would make life interesting for Intel Corp. (Nasdaq: INTC) -- which, as long as we're slinging around big numbers, has a market cap of $214 billion. It would put together two of Intel's biggest traditional rivals.

— Craig Matsumoto, Editor-in-Chief, Light Reading

msilbey
msilbey,
 User Rank: Blogger
11/3/2017 | 4:05:53 PM
Puts move back to US in perspective
Repatriating to the US seemed like a big deal move to secure approval of the Brocade deal. This suggests a much bigger agenda with that decision.
Craig Matsumoto
Craig Matsumoto,
 User Rank: Light Sabre
11/3/2017 | 3:37:20 PM
Broadcom + Qualcomm
The headline is basically my initial reaction. (Well, my second, after "WHAT the--?")

I mean, this is nuts, right? Broadcom and Qualcomm themselves are each made up of multiple pieces which probably haven't finished integration -- and in the case of NXP, haven't even started.

Think what it means to integrate all that together. It could take a decade. 
