AT&T's CTO on Edge Compute & the Power of Low Latency

When it comes to 5G, it's not just about speed, but also ultra-low latency. "5G really becomes the vehicle to deploy things like NFV, and now that we have virtualization and automation, we have this opportunity now to leverage all this equipment to do other types of workloads. And these will be workloads that will be very close to the customer – the edge,” says Andre Fuetsch, CTO of AT&T. In this video, he explains what that means for the future of consumer technologies like VR/AR and connected cars. Fuetsch also provides an update on ONAP, the open source network operating system that AT&T says will speed up innovation and reduce costs. This video was produced in partnership with AppMedia.