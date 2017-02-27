AT&T Sees MWC Through Indigo Glasses

AT&T is using Mobile World Congress to tout its Network 3.0 Indigo, and specifically the way software-defined networking will power its transition to 5G. Working with Qualcomm and Ericsson, the network operator is showcasing ultra-fast speeds using a combination of technologies that include carrier aggregation and LTE-License Assisted Access (LAA).

AT&T made its big announcement earlier this month in San Francisco and unveiled its first 5G Evolution test markets of Indianapolis and Austin, where it expects to offer peak speeds of 400 Megabits per second or higher. (See AT&T Network 3.0 Indigo Redefining Connectivity Through Software Control, Big Data & Blazing Speed and AT&T Takes 'Different Approach' With 5G, ECOMP, Big Data.)

The company also issued a new cybersecurity insights report, The CEO's Guide to Data Security, which shows a shocking 75% of email contains suspicious content and that well-known threats such as phishing and email spam are still a major threat to businesses. AT&T blocks about 400 million spam messages daily, the company said. (See AT&T: Businesses Still Not Protecting Data.)



The 5G Evolution demonstration will show off ultra-fast wireless speeds using a combination of technologies including carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO, 256 QAM and LAA. In a blog post by Andre Fuetsch, CTO and president of AT&T Labs, which you can read here, AT&T promises to "enable theoretical peak speeds up to 1 Gbit/s in 2017.

Fuetsch also highlighted the expansion of AT&T's 5G fixed wireless trial in Austin this year, to include "mobile-first video" and a second trial that will use Ericsson’s 5G RAN and the Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform to let residential and small-to-medium business customers "stream DIRECTV NOW and access next-gen entertainment and enhanced broadband services."

On the SDN front, AT&T is highlighting its participation in the new open source group, Open Network Automation Platform (ONAP), and the continued expansion of the AT&T Integrated Cloud, to 80 AIC zones or physical deployments globally where virtual network functions can be run. As part of its goal to virtualize 55% of its network functions in 2017, AT&T will also create more than 20 additional AIC zones, running on OpenStack. (See MANO Marriage: ECOMP, Open-O Converge as ONAP.)

— Carol Wilson, Editor-at-Large, Light Reading

