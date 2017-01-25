Asiabites: Samsung Hogs the Headlines
News Analysis1/25/2017
With Huawei's annual " We're bigger than evah!" early-year announcement out of the way, other companies have been dominating the comms sector headlines in Asia in the past week or so, and none more so than Samsung.
Here's a roundup of some of the key developments from the Asia/Pacific region during the past week or so.
- 'Teflon' Samsung Defies Odds to Boost Profits
- Samsung to gamble by delaying the Galaxy S8 and sticking with the Note brand
- Investigation concludes Note7s exploded due to manufacturing errors -- well, duh!
- Samsung boss dodges corruption bullet for now
- China Mobile Adds Brocade to Its NFV Mix
- Alibaba earnings show it's more than just an online bargain hunters paradise
- Xiaomi rethink continues as Hugo Barra jumps ship
- India's Jio to Boost Networks With $4.4B Investment
- Jio continues to cause chaos in India
- Huawei and China Unicom verify MASSIVE MIMO!!!
- China reportedly set to open operators to private investment
