5G & Millimeter Wave Band Challenges

5G has the potential to be a revolutionary wireless technology but the high-band spectrum that is one of the cornerstones of the next-generation standard will require operators to take a much different approach than they have previously to building 4G networks and other cellular upgrades that went before.

Let's review. The first-generation mobile network in the 1980s brought analog voice to the masses. The advent of integrated circuit and digital signal processing enabled 2G in the 90s, which made digital voice available and increased network capacity dramatically. 3G at the turn of the century, combined mobile data with voice, and now customers could make a phone call while replying to email. Enter the 2010s, and 4G is all about the wireless Internet at higher speed, and desktop applications have finally arrived on smartphones.

Nonetheless, the communications industry and customers are still segmented. We have wireline/Internet providers, cable TV and Internet service providers, wireless operators, and over-the-top application providers. Consumers and businesses get connections from various operators and on different platforms that often don't even talk to each other. There is significant overhead in the networks, and they must allocate substantial resources just to manage these overheads, hence signaling, billing, and device management systems.

For the end user, 5G is a connected application ecosystem. Each application will adaptively manage data speed, latency and reliability based on the tasks required. For example, for an autopiloted car, which requires very reliable, instant response and a secure link at highway speeds, a 5G network will provide wide coverage, small latency, and an encrypted communication link instead of blindly assigning a 100MHz channel for the car, because higher throughput is not equal to short latency and reliable coverage.

To service providers, 5G will consolidate communication systems under one roof to meet end-user application needs, such as data, voice, video, Internet of Things and crucial communications. 5G will provide much higher throughput, ultra-low latency, dramatically increased network capacity, reliability and secure services.

So, what are the 5G benchmarks? In general, 5G network architecture should provide:

Massive capacity: 1,000 times more than 4G

Super-fast data rate: 100 times more than 4G