4.5G Evolution: Peter Zhou on Advanced MIMO Technologies & 5G Business Prep

In the process of service transformation, operators need to catch three major opportunities and start deploying in 4.5G networks, such as video, household broadband access and digital transformation of vertical industries. 5G is coming. Operators don't need to wait for it to happen but should progressively deploy 4.5G networks by introducing 5G-oriented technologies, such as 4x4MIMO and Massive MIMO to prepare for 5G. On the other hand, operators should deploy 5G-oriented services on 4.5G networks by setting up new business models and platforms to prepare for service transformation when 5G comes.