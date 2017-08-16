1.4B 5G Connections by 2025? Analysts Say Yes

Juniper Research is predicting that 5G connections will blow through the billion mark within six years of the next-gen networks launching in 2019.

Juniper Research Ltd. forecasted this week that there will be "1.4 billion 5G connections by 2025, an increase from just 1 million in 2019, the anticipated first year of commercial launch." This will represent an average annual growth of 232%, the firm says.

4G LTE networks passed 1 billion subscribers in 2016, according to the Global Mobile Suppliers Association (GSA) . The first 4G networks were launched in 2009.

Note the difference here: Juniper is predicting over a billion "connections" not "subscribers." It expects many of these connections will be Internet of Things (IoT) devices -- like connected cars -- rather than live, human mobile phone subscribers.

Juniper expects that China, the US and Japan will have 55% of all global 5G connections in the world by 2025. The firm finds that "the US alone will account for over 30% of global 5G IoT connections by 2025, with the highest number of 5G connections for fixed wireless broadband and automotive services."

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading