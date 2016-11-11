T-Mobile: We'll Beat US Rivals to Gigabit LTE Launch

Why wait for 5G? T-Mobile's CTO is now claiming the operator will deliver near-gigabit downloads over its 4G LTE network.

"Just last week we reached nearly 1 Gbps (979 Mbps) on our LTE network in our lab thanks to a combination of three carrier aggregation, 4x4 MIMO and 256 QAM (and an unreleased handset). This is the fastest speed possible on a mobile device today and T-Mobile will absolutely be first to Gigabit speeds!" wrote T-Mobile US Inc. 's CTO Neville Ray in a blog Thursday.

Three-carrier aggregation refers to the use of three radio channels bonded together to increase mobile speed and capacity. 4X4 MIMO is a multiple input and output antenna array, while 256-quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) is the most efficient signal modulation scheme currently available for boosting throughput on available mobile spectrum.



here on Light Reading. For all the latest news on 5G, visit the 5G site here on Light Reading.

Oh, and the secret handset is probably from Samsung Corp. .

"Ever advancing LTE will continue be the technology that powers wireless into the next decade – and there will be major advancements to come, well beyond 'just' Gigabit speeds," Ray notes.

While the CTO says he is "excited" about 5G he also notes: "It will take several more years for 5G to be meaningful for mobile."

— Dan Jones, Mobile Editor, Light Reading