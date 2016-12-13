& cplSiteName &

T-Mobile US Adds 8.2M Subscribers in 2016

BELLEVUE, Wash. -- T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) reported Q4 2016 results which showed that T-Mobile continues to lead the industry in both customer and financial growth.

For the third year in a row, the Company added more than 8 million total customers and captured all of the industry's postpaid phone growth by adding 3.3 million branded postpaid phone customers in 2016. In prepaid, the Company added more than 5 million net additions over the past 3 years, including 2.5 million in 2016. T-Mobile also completed its third year of growing service revenues, recording 12% growth in 2016 when all of its peers showed declines. This consistent outperformance continues to distinguish T-Mobile from the pack in wireless and the outlook for 2017 shows that the Company plans to continue with strong growth in customers and financial metrics.

"These results are proof that doing right by customers is also good for shareholders. Not only are customers flocking to T-Mobile, but we're also producing rock-solid financial results including 11% growth in service revenues, 23% in total revenues, 31% in net income and 12% in Adjusted EBITDA year-over-year in Q4,” said John Legere, President and CEO of T-Mobile. “The competition just doesn't get that customers want to come first! That's three years in a row that we've added more than 8 million customers and taken all of the postpaid phone growth in the industry. The Un-carrier revolution continues in 2017!"

Industry-Leading Customer Growth

T-Mobile’s Un-carrier strategy has upended the wireless industry and is built around listening to customers and finding solutions for their pain points. This has resulted in a series of consumer-friendly moves that changed the rules of wireless and forced the competition to change along with it. So far, T-Mobile has launched 13 Un-carrier moves in just four years including the elimination of service contracts, ending overages, enabling upgrades anytime, free international data roaming, unlimited music and video streaming, and offering all unlimited plans with taxes and fees included. The Uncarrier’s momentum has become a consumer revolution that sets T-Mobile far apart from the competition… with results to match.

  • Total net customer additions were 2.1 million in Q4 2016, bringing the Company's total customer count to 71.5 million. This was the 15th consecutive quarter in which T-Mobile generated more than 1 million total net customer additions. For full-year 2016, total net additions were 8.2 million marking the third year in a row of more than 8 million.
  • Branded postpaid net additions were 1.2 million in Q4 2016. For full-year 2016, branded postpaid net customer additions were 4.1 million, well above the revised guidance for branded postpaid net customer additions of 3.7 to 3.9 million provided in connection with the Q3 2016 earnings.
  • Branded postpaid phone net additions were 933,000 in Q4 2016, marking the 12th consecutive quarter that T-Mobile has led the industry in branded postpaid phone net additions. For full-year 2016, T-Mobile added 3.3 million branded postpaid phone customers, capturing all of the industry's growth for the third consecutive year. Branded postpaid phone churn was a fourth quarter record of 1.28% in Q4 2016, down 4 basis points from Q3 2016 and down 18 basis points from Q4 2015. For full-year 2016, branded postpaid phone churn was 1.30%, down 9 basis points.
  • Branded prepaid net additions were 541,000 in Q4 2016, which once again led the industry driven by the continued success of the MetroPCS brand. For full-year 2016, branded prepaid net additions were 2.5 million, which was the best annual performance in Company history. Branded prepaid churn was 3.94% in Q4 2016, up 12 basis points from Q3 2016 and down 26 basis points from Q4 2015. For full-year 2016, branded prepaid churn was a record-low 3.88%, down 57 basis points from full-year 2015.
  • Wholesale net additions were 363,000 in Q4 2016 and 1.6 million in full-year 2016. Going forward, T-Mobile expects wholesale net additions to be significantly lower in 2017, as the Company’s MVNO partners de-emphasize Lifeline in favor of higher ARPU customer categories.

