Syniverse Appoints CenturyLink Exec as New CEO

TAMPA, Fla. –– Syniverse today announced it has hired Dean Douglas as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective Feb. 1. Douglas also will join the Syniverse Board of Directors at that time.

Douglas brings to Syniverse extensive executive leadership experience, having previously served as CEO for three companies, including Unify, Westcon Group and LCC International.

“Following a rigorous search process, we are extremely pleased to name Dean as Syniverse’s next CEO. He joins us just as the company has pivoted back to growth. We look forward to expanding our markets and customer segments under Dean’s leadership while continuing to be the global leader serving mobile network operators worldwide,” said James A. Attwood, Jr., Chairman of the Syniverse Board of Directors. “Dean has an exceptional track record of growing global businesses in highly competitive markets, as well as driving new services and partnerships.”

Douglas is a results-oriented leader with a 30-plus-year career that spans multiple companies focused on systems, hardware, software and services offerings, including IBM, Motorola, LCC International, Westcon Group, Unify and CenturyLink. He began his career in IBM’s executive development track and also has served on the boards of directors of American Tower and Spectrasite.

Most recently, Douglas led the enterprise segment of CenturyLink, a division that accounted for $10 billion of the company’s $16 billion in total revenues. He was the core transformation leader at a critical point in time for the company.

“Syniverse’s differentiated position in the mobile ecosystem, combined with its recent investments in people, infrastructure, and operational efficiencies, as well as its scale and growing positive financial trends, make this is an exciting time to join the Syniverse team,” Douglas said. “I look forward to leading this highly talented team into our next phase of growth in service to our customers.”

As previously announced, Stephen C. Gray, the company’s current President and Chief Executive Officer will retire when his contract expires in February. From now through his February retirement, Gray will collaborate with Douglas to ensure a smooth transition, and following his retirement, Gray will continue to serve on the Syniverse Board of Directors.

“Steve’s contributions to Syniverse over the last three-plus years have been significant, most importantly returning the company to growth. I am confident that Dean will build on this positive momentum and lead the company to even greater results,” Attwood said.

